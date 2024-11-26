The Most Wanted Report Of The Year: Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 Now Discounted

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $214.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) industry is revolutionizing the way businesses operate, innovate, and compete globally. With the AI market projected to skyrocket from $147.32 billion in 2023 to $537.75 billion by 2028—at an impressive CAGR of 29.56%—the Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is your essential guide to navigating this rapidly evolving market.

This comprehensive report unveils everything you need to stay ahead of the competition, capitalize on new opportunities, and integrate cutting-edge AI strategies into your business. Whether you are in the USA, UK, Japan, or beyond, this report offers actionable insights that are tailored to your needs.

Pre-book your discounted copy of the report, available only until the end of December - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=3160

Key Insights from the Report

Unprecedented Growth Across Segments and Regions

By Offering:

oSoftware dominated the market in 2023, contributing 40.71% of the total.

oServices are expected to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 32.34% during 2023-2028.

By Technology:

oMachine learning remains the leader with a 42.07% market share.

oContext-aware computing is forecast to grow at a 33.16% CAGR, revolutionizing customer experiences.

By Region:

oNorth America led the market in 2023, accounting for 34.68% of global revenue.

oAsia Pacific and Africa are the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 35.05% and 32.05% respectively.

Read the full report here - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Sector-Specific Opportunities

The healthcare industry is set to lead future growth, with a CAGR of 36.45%, offering a $90.99 billion opportunity by 2028. The USA is expected to gain the most, with a staggering $98.30 billion in market size growth.

Innovations Transforming the AI Landscape

Generative AI-Powered Conversational Shopping Assistants

Retail is being revolutionized by tools like Amazon’s Rufus AI assistant, which provides personalized product recommendations, streamlining the customer experience and redefining e-commerce.

AI-Optimized Recruitment Campaigns

Veritone's programmatic job advertising platform is changing the game by leveraging AI to target the best candidates effectively, enhancing recruitment efficiency while lowering costs.

AI Chatbots Enhancing Data Analysis

NVIDIA’s RTX AI-powered chatbot transforms data analysis on Windows PCs, offering contextually accurate responses and empowering users to seamlessly interact with their digital content.

Legal Research and Compliance Tools

LexisNexis' Lexis+ AI platform is enabling legal professionals to work smarter, not harder, by simplifying research, compliance, and analytics with predictive insights and natural language processing.

AI-Ready Platforms for Digital Transformation

Wipro’s AI-Ready Platform accelerates digital transformation by integrating scalable AI models into operations, enhancing efficiency and decision-making.

AI-Powered DevSecOps for Cloud Applications

Digital.ai’s Denali platform combines AI with DevSecOps, ensuring secure, efficient, and compliant software deployment for cloud-native applications.

Get an overview of the market with our sample report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3160&type=smp

Why You Need This Report

The Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is more than just a market analysis—it’s your roadmap to success in the AI-driven world. Whether you’re a tech innovator, an investor, or a decision-maker, this report empowers you with:

In-Depth Data: Market segmentation by offering, technology, region, and end-user industries.

Trends Analysis: Historic growth, upcoming innovations, and long-term projections.

Competitive Intelligence: Strategies adopted by key players like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, and more.

Opportunities Forecast: Detailed insights into emerging sectors like healthcare, machine learning, and AI-powered services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is AI important for businesses today?

AI enables businesses to automate processes, make data-driven decisions, and improve customer experiences, making it essential for competitiveness in today’s market.

2. Which industries benefit the most from AI?

Healthcare, retail, BFSI, and legal services are among the industries leveraging AI to drive growth and innovation.

3. How can this report help my business?

The report provides actionable strategies to capitalize on emerging trends, identify growth areas, and stay ahead of competitors in the evolving AI market.

Browse more similar reports –

Generative AI Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-global-market-report

Generative AI In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-diagnosis-global-market-report

Unlock Your AI Potential Now!

Don’t let your competitors take the lead. The Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is your ultimate resource for understanding and leveraging the AI revolution.

📢 Get your copy today!

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.