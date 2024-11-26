Perthshire's Premier Painter and Decorator Expands Services Across Region

Decorators Perth

Established family-run Perth decorating firm expands comprehensive painting and renovation services across Perthshire, backed by multiple trade accreditations

PERTH, PERTH AND KINROSS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Borthwick Decorators Ltd, a leading painter and decorator Perth residents have trusted since 1959, announces the expansion of their comprehensive painting and decorating services across Perthshire and Kinross-shire. The family-run firm combines decades of expertise with modern techniques to serve both residential and commercial clients throughout the region's diverse postal codes from PH1 to PH26."Our commitment to excellence in painting and decorating spans generations," states David Borthwick, owner of Borthwick Decorators Ltd. "From historic castles to modern offices, we understand that each property requires its own unique approach and attention to detail. Our extensive experience as decorators Perth -wide allows us to deliver exceptional results across any property type."The company's comprehensive service offering includes:Interior and exterior painting and decoratingWallpaper stripping and hanging, including murals and wide vinylsSpecialist spray painting applicationsCustom hand-painted kitchen servicesHygienic and epoxy coatingsRoughcast and harling coatingsProfessional jet washing and gutter cleaningComplementary joinery and plastering servicesWith £10 million public liability insurance and numerous industry accreditations, including the Scottish Decorators Federation and Painting and Decorating Association, Borthwick Decorators maintains the highest standards of professional service. The company is also certified by CHAS, SMAS, SafeContractor, PASMA, and Dulux Connect, with specialized IPAF and PAL licensing for elevated work platforms.Extensive Service Coverage:The company's expertise extends across various property types throughout Perth and surrounding areas:Residential Properties:Private homes and estatesApartments and flatsStudent accommodationsHoliday lets and B&BsRetirement propertiesCommercial and Public Spaces:Retail outlets and shopping centersHospitality venues including hotels, pubs, and restaurantsEducational institutions and museumsReligious buildings and heritage sitesOffice complexes and industrial facilitiesGeographic Coverage:Borthwick Decorators serves an extensive area including:Perth City Centre and surrounding areas (PH1, PH2)Auchterarder and Crieff regions (PH3-PH7)Highland Perthshire (PH8-PH18)Extended coverage across Perthshire and Kinross-shire"Our investment in professional equipment, including cherry pickers, scissor lifts, and various boom platforms, allows us to tackle projects of any scale," explains Borthwick. "Combined with our team's expertise and commitment to quality, we ensure every project receives the highest standard of workmanship, whether it's a small residential job or a large commercial undertaking."The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in their comprehensive approach to each project:Detailed project assessment and planningUse of premium-quality materials and techniquesProfessional and efficient project executionStrict adherence to safety standardsThorough clean-up and quality controlOutstanding customer service throughout the processAbout Borthwick Decorators Ltd:Established in 1959, Borthwick Decorators Ltd has grown to become one of Perthshire's most trusted painting and decorating firms. Their reputation for quality workmanship and reliability has made them the preferred choice for decorators Perth property owners depend on. With comprehensive insurance coverage and extensive industry accreditations, they continue to set the standard for excellence in residential and commercial decorating services across Perthshire and Kinross-shire.For more information about Borthwick Decorators Ltd and their services, visit borthwickdecorators.co.uk or contact them atBorthwick Decorators Ltd (Perth)5, Friarton House,Friarton Rd,PerthPH2 8BB

