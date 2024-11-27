Global Creatine Supplement Market Set For 11.9% Growth, Reaching $2.34 Billion By 2028

Creatine Supplement Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The creatine supplement market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How Has the Creatine Supplement Market Evolved Over the Years and What is Its Future Outlook?

The creatine supplement market has rapidly expanded in recent years, increasing from $1.34 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $1.50 billion in 2024. This increase equates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. The expansion in the historic period is largely due to athletic endorsements, growth in muscle mass and strength, improved recovery, market expansion, and a strong bodybuilding culture.

Investigate in-depth data about the creatine supplement market at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19018&type=smp

What Are the Factors Driving the Creatine Supplement Market Growth?

The creatine supplement market is projected to witness further vigorous growth, expanding to $2.34 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth can be credited to multiple factors including the rising prevalence of obesity, improved access for consumers, the increasing availability of creatine supplements, rapid urbanization, and growing adoption of plant-based diets. Innovative trends forecasted for the future period involve personalized nutrition, new creatine formulations, combination products, improved bioavailability, and a focus on cognitive benefits.

Another interesting growth driver in the market is the escalating demand for natural gas, acting as a propeller for the cryogenic vaporizer market. As an integral part of the natural gas process, the cryogenic vaporizer is essential in converting LNG from its liquid form to gas, thus making it ready for usage in varied applications. The rise in natural gas usage drives the cryogenic vaporizer market, reflecting a 2.8% increase in the United States from June 2023's 78.8 Bcf/d to 80.9 Bcf/d in June 2024, as per the Energy Information Administration.

Enrich your understanding of the creatine supplement market by pre-booking the full report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/creatine-supplement-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players in the Creatine Supplement Market?

Innovation is key in the creatine supplement market, with major companies focusing on formulating ingenious instantized creatine monohydrate powder supplements. These specially processed supplements dissolve quickly and easily in liquid, thus improving absorption and usability. For instance, in July 2024, BrainMD, a US-based provider of science-based supplements, launched Smart Creatine+, a revolutionary instantized creatine monohydrate powder supplement aimed at boosting cellular energy production and ATP balance.

How is the Creatine Supplement Market Segmented?

The creatine supplement market is segmented upon various axis, including:

1 By Composition: Creatine Monohydrate, Creatine Ethyl Ester, Creatine Hydrochloride, Creatine Nitrate, Other Creatine Derivatives

2 By Form: Powder, Liquid, Capsules Or Tablets, Other Forms

3 By Target Group: Athletes, Bodybuilders, Fitness Enthusiasts, Elderly Population, Other Target Groups

4 By Application: Muscle Building, Endurance Enhancement, Recovery Acceleration, Cognitive Function Improvement, Other Applications

5 By Sales Channel: Online Stores, Brick-And-Mortar Stores, Health Food Stores, Fitness Centers, Other Sales Channels

Browse more similar reports-

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-supplements-global-market-report

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herbal-supplements-global-market-report

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293 Asia +44 2071930708 Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.