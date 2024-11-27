Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market Set For 4.1% Growth, Reaching $4.16 Billion By 2028

C-Reactive Protein Testing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The c-reactive protein testing market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The size of the c-reactive protein testing market is demonstrating steady growth, with the market expanding from $3.43 billion in 2023 to an estimated $3.55 billion in 2024. This growth, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.6%, owes to various factors including heightened prevalence of inflammatory diseases, a growing aging population, increased focus on cardiovascular risk assessment, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and comprehensive healthcare screening programs.

What Does The Future Hold for The C-Reactive Protein Testing Market?

The forecast for the c-reactive protein testing market highlights an optimistic growth trajectory. By 2028, the market size is expected to reach $4.16 billion, with a CAGR of 4.1%. The predicted advancement can be attributed to various factors such as rising obesity rates, increasing interest in personalized medicine, growth of telehealth and remote monitoring facilities, early disease detection initiatives, and lifestyle-induced inflammation. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic testing, wearable health technology adoption, and introduction of industry 4.0 are some of the major trends expected to shape the industry in the forecast period.

Get a detailed analysis with a free sample report here: Sample Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6719&type=smp

What's Propelling The Growth of The C-Reactive Protein Testing Market?

One of the most significant drivers of the c-reactive protein testing market's growth is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases CVDs. With heart conditions such as blood clots, structural problems, and diseased vessels classified under CVD, the demand for c-reactive protein testing is on the rise. Moreover, lifestyle factors such as unbalanced eating, lack of physical activity, smoking, and alcohol use have been linked to increased CVD risk by contributing to atherosclerosis, elevated blood pressure, glucose, blood lipids, weight gain, and obesity. As CVDs continue to be the leading cause of death worldwide, it's clear more than ever that c-reactive protein testing will continue to fill a critical role in diagnosing or predicting cardiovascular problems. Notably, WHO data from June 2021 indicated that CVDs account for 32% of global deaths, underscoring the urgent need for tools like c-reactive protein testing.

Grab the full report for a comprehensive research here: Report Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/c-reactive-protein-testing-global-market-report

Who Leads the C-Reactive Protein Testing Market?

The c-reactive protein testing market includes major industry players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis Inc., Aidian Oy, Boditech Med Inc., Horiba Ltd., Laboratory Corporation, Merck KGAA, Randox Laboratories Limited, Getein Biotech Inc., ProciseDx LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Luminex Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Clinical Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Sysmex Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Trinity Biotech Plc, WerfenLife Group LLC, ZEUS Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Biomerica Inc., Corgenix Medical Corporation, Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp., Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC, Nova Biomedical Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends In The C-Reactive Protein Testing Market?

Technological advancement in measuring devices is rapidly becoming a key trend in the c-reactive protein testing market. Companies are focusing on providing technologically advanced solutions to maintain their competitive edge in the industry. A case in point is Aidian, a Finland-based diagnostic tests and solutions company that released the QuikRead go wrCRP & wrCRP+Hb kits in February 2022. These kits consistently deliver a wide range of CRP and Hb results from a single sample in one analysis, confirming the market's move towards efficient and accurate testing methods.

How Is The C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segmented?

The c-reactive protein testing market is segmented based on:

1. Assay Type: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay CLIA, Immunoturbidimetric Assays.

2. Application: Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Cancer, Other Applications.

3. End Use: Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The C-Reactive Protein Testing Market?

North America dominated the c-reactive protein testing market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other critical areas covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-expression-global-market-report

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-proteins-global-market-report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-proteins-global-market-report

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-labelings-global-market-report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leader interviews.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Linkhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.