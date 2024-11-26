U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. and Australia egg proteins market size was valued at $8,051.4 million 2021, and is anticipated to reach $12,506.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.Egg proteins such as egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein are widely consumed across industries such as nutrition, food & beverages, personal care, cosmetics, feed, and textiles. Their versatility and multi functionalities such as texturizing, gelling, binding, foaming, and thickening surge their demand in the U.S and Australia market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31557 The growth of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market is driven by increase in consumption of food products such as bakery, confectionery, and snacks. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Consumers are shifting their focus toward egg-based protein supplements for healthy diets and increasing their intake of protein to gain extra nutrition owing to surge in awareness about the benefits of nutritional and healthy food products, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the U.S. and Australia egg proteins market. Protein concentration is high in egg white and yolk; different proteins have been identified and linked to specific physiological functions to meet time-sensitive requirements during embryo development. Protein concentration is 12.5 g per 100 g of a whole raw fresh egg, while egg yolk with vitelline membrane and egg white containing 15.9 g protein and 10.90 g protein per 100 g, respectively.U.S. and Australia egg protein market trends includes surge in awareness about the health benefits of protein supplements among consumers in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the nutrition application segment increases the demand of U.S. and Australia egg protein market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market/purchase-options Country wise, U.S. led the market for egg proteins. This is attributed to high per capita consumption of protein supplements in major parts of the country. In addition, rise in preference for egg proteins over other protein ingredients in various food & beverage products due to their multi functionalities propels the growth of the U.S. market. However, the market in Australia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to rise in awareness about the functional benefits of egg protein ingredients and surge in demand for nutritional supplements in developing countries which increases the U.S. and Australia egg protein market demand.The key players profiled in this report include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31557 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

