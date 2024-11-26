Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Set For 5.7% Growth, Reaching $58.09 Billion By 2028

Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The corrugated handle box market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

What is the Projected Market Size of the Corrugated Handle Box Market in 2024?

The corrugated handle box market has showcased consistent growth in recent years and is predicted to escalate from $44.62 billion in 2023 to $46.47 billion in 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.2%. The market's expansion in the historic period can be attributed to the swift pace of urbanization, modernization, and globalization, heightened environmental awareness, and robust growth of the e-commerce sector.

What is the projected growth for the Corrugated Box Market in the Future?

The corrugated handle box market is projected to witness sturdy growth in the coming years, expected to mount to $58.09 billion in 2028, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving environmental regulations, rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, the need for streamlined operations, increasing global population, and emergent economies. Major trends propelling the future growth include strategic alliances, geographic expansion, advancements in manufacturing processes, and technological innovations.

How Does Online Shopping Influence the Corrugated Handle Box Market Growth?

The uptick in online shopping also accelerates the growth of the corrugated handle box market. Online shopping platforms allow consumers to order goods or services over the internet, utilizing a web browser. Corrugated handle boxes serve as the preferred storage or transit containers for online retailers. They hold versatile application ranging from functional to ornamental uses. For instance, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations NASDAQ has predicted that 95% of all purchases in the UK would be facilitated via online platforms by 2040. Therefore, the boost in online shopping is expected to drive the corrugated handle box market growth.

Which Are the Key Industry Players in the Corrugated Handle Box Market?

Prominent companies operating in the corrugated handle box market comprise Reid Packaging, Allen Field Company Inc., Unicraft Industries, Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., GWP Group, W.H. Skinner, CBS Packaging, Riverside Paper Co., Rengo Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, DS Smith plc, Shanghai Forests Packaging Group Co. Ltd., Planet Paper Box Group Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, and Shanghai DE Printed Box.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Corrugated Handle Box Industry?

Major industry contributors to the corrugated handle box market are focusing on product innovations, such as the corrugated cardboard box, to maintain a competitive edge in the market. The corrugated cardboard box serves as the corrugated handle box specifically designed for e-commerce shipments of medical devices. For example, in April 2022, DS Smith plc, a UK-based Paper mill company, launched its corrugated cardboard box. This product, a single-material solution, delivers enhanced protection against logistical hazards faced during e-commerce delivery, serving as a simpler and hugely efficient packaging option for medical devices.

How Is the Global Corrugated Box Market Segmented?

The corrugated handle box market examined in this report is segmented –

1 By Material: Kraft Paper, Container Board, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper, Molded Fiber Pulp, Other Materials

2 By Printing Technology: Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Lithography Printing

3 By End User: Agriculture, Chemicals, Food And Drink, Pharma, Personal Care, Retail, Other End Users

What Are the Regional Insights into the Corrugated Box Market?

Asia-Pacific region was the largest contributor to the corrugated handle box market in 2023. The regions analyzed in the corrugated handle box market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

