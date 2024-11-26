Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Set For 7.0% Growth, Reaching $35.03 Billion By 2028

Cord Blood Banking Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cord blood banking services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

What is the current and future trajectory for the cord blood banking services market?

The cord blood banking services market has experienced sturdy growth in recent years. The market swelled from $25.05 billion in 2023 is poised to reach $26.71 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth in the historic period can be ascribed to enhancements in demand for stem cell therapies, an upsurge in government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, and a heightened demand for cord blood cells.

What is the expected growth rate and market size of the global cord blood banking services market?

The cord blood banking services market is projected to exhibit robust growth in the subsequent few years. It is projected to amplify to $35.03 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The upsurge in the forecast period can be associated with the increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases, escalating prevalence of cancer, mounting incidence of hematological disorders, rising commonality of ongoing diseases, and an increase in occurrences of genetic disorders.

Significant trends anticipated in the forecast period consist of technological advances, the development of innovative stem cell therapies, advancements in stem cell research, progress in cord blood processing and storage techniques, and the invention of innovative therapeutical products. Grab a sample of this detailed report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19016&type=smp

What significant factors are propelling the growth of the cord blood banking services market?

Who are the key industry players stimulating the growth of the cord blood banking services market?

Which emerging trends are reshaping the landscape of the cord blood banking services market?

Emerging Market Trends: Principal companies operating in the cord blood banking services market are focusing on developing innovative solutions like cord blood banking facilities to bolster stem cells' viability and therapeutic potential. Cord blood banking facilities are specialized centers providing services associated with collecting, processing, and storing umbilical cord blood.

How is the global cord blood banking services market segmented?

The cord blood banking services market is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Cord Blood, Cord Tissue

2 By Service: Collection And Transportation, Processing, Analysis, Storage

3 By Application: Cancer, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Immune Disorders, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Research, Research Institutes

What regional insights are shaping the future of the cord blood banking services market?

Regional Insights: North America was the largest region in the cord blood banking services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cord blood banking services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

