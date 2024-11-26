Borthwick Decorators: Trusted Painters and Decorators in Dundee Since 1959

Decorators Dundee

Transforming homes and businesses, Borthwick Decorators is the trusted choice for painters and decorators in Dundee since 1959.

DUNDEE, TAYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over six decades, Borthwick Decorators Ltd, a family-run business led by David Borthwick, has been a cornerstone of quality and craftsmanship in the painting and decorating industry. As one of the most trusted decorators Dundee has to offer, the company specializes in transforming residential and commercial spaces with expertise and professionalism.Operating from their base at Castlecroft Business Centre, Dundee, Borthwick Decorators is renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With accreditations from the Scottish Decorators Federation, Painting and Decorating Association, and several other industry-leading bodies, the company ensures peace of mind with £10 million in public liability insurance.Comprehensive Painting and Decorating ServicesAs a leading painter and decorator Dundee , Borthwick Decorators provides a wide range of services, including:Interior and Exterior Painting: Precision painting that enhances the beauty of every surface.Residential and Commercial Decorating: Tailored solutions for homes, businesses, and public spaces.Hand-Painted Kitchens: Custom designs for a premium, personalized finish.Wallpaper Hanging: Expert application of all styles, from classic to modern.Ames Taping: Creating seamless walls and ceilings with professional techniques.Joinery Services: Specializing in hardwood flooring installation and sash & case restoration.Enhancing Dundee’s Architectural LandscapeDundee, Scotland’s fourth-largest city, is undergoing a remarkable transformation, supported by a £1 billion regeneration project. Borthwick Decorators proudly contributes to this evolution, working on heritage-listed buildings, cutting-edge developments, and everything in between. Their expertise plays a key role in maintaining Dundee’s architectural charm while meeting the demands of modern design.“As a trusted painter and decorator Dundee residents rely on, we’re dedicated to combining tradition with innovation to deliver outstanding results,” said David Borthwick, owner of Borthwick Decorators.Trusted for GenerationsBorthwick Decorators has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable decorators Dundee offers, thanks to their focus on quality, reliability, and customer care. They are proud members of the Scotland Trusted Trader scheme, vetted by Trading Standards and supported by Police Scotland.Serving a Broad Client BaseBorthwick Decorators caters to a diverse range of properties and projects, including:Residential Spaces: Houses, flats, country estates, and retirement homes.Commercial Spaces: Offices, restaurants, pubs, museums, retail outlets, and hotels.Special Projects: Churches, schools, student housing, art galleries, and more.Customer-Centric ApproachThe team at Borthwick Decorators works closely with clients, ensuring their vision is at the heart of every project. From the initial consultation to the final touches, they deliver tailored solutions on time and within budget.“We pride ourselves on being a reliable, client-focused painter and decorator Dundee residents and businesses trust for projects of all sizes,” added David Borthwick.Looking to the FutureBorthwick Decorators continues to adapt to changing trends and technologies in the painting and decorating industry. From modern spray-painting techniques to innovative approaches in exterior painting, they remain dedicated to delivering top-tier craftsmanship while honoring their traditional values.About Borthwick DecoratorsEstablished in 1959, Borthwick Decorators Ltd is a family-run business based in Dundee, Scotland. Specializing in residential and commercial painting and decorating, the company offers a wide range of services tailored to enhance interiors and exteriors with unmatched quality and professionalism.For more information, visit BorthwickDecorators.co.uk or contact:Borthwick Decorators Ltd (Dundee)Castlecroft Business Centre,Tom Johnston Rd, Claypotts Rd,Dundee,DD4 8XD

Premium Painting & Decorating Services in Dundee | Borthwick Decorators

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.