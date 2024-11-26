Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Set for Explosive Growth: Forecasted to Reach New Heights by 2030

software defined data center market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The usage of SDDC increases across various industries such as BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare, owing to the cost-effective solution provided for automating data center operations while improving security. This, in turn, fuels the market growth. However, the issue of data security restraints the market growth. Furthermore, the enormous demand for dynamic connectivity, particularly in emerging nations, is projected to generate development prospects in the future. The global software defined data center market size was valued at $39.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 289 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/908 Automated data backup, streamlined data center operations, and quicker service delivery through network solutions, including software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined network (SDN) drive the growth of the market. For instance, VMware released second-generation VMware Cloud in May 2020, a cloud service that combines the convenience and agility of the public cloud with the protection and management of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure. Presently, increase in security concerns and integration complexity are important development limitations. However, due to significant technical improvements in the software technology industry, these constraints are projected to fade away in the future.Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-data-center-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐌𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐝 (𝐇𝐏), 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐄𝐌𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐁𝐌), 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/908 During the pandemic, the rise in demand for data center consolidation, cloud services, and server virtualization were the primary drivers of the software defined data center solutions. The volume of data created by visiting the web necessitated the use of data centers and cloud services. Moreover, the widespread usage of virtual private networks (VPNs) for remote working and teleconferencing has resulted in increased data traffic on the internet. Several IT infrastructure suppliers are forced to embrace software-defined networking technologies as a result of the pandemic. Thus, these factors propelled the growth of the software defined data center industry during the pandemic.Based on deployment mode, the public segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/908 Region wise, North America dominated the SDDC market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for data storage and surge in investment by companies toward the SDDC across the IT sector.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:saas-based scm market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/SaaS-based-SCM-market intelligent building market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-building-market asia-pacific energy management system market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-energy-management-system-market

