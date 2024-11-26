My DCMA: Linda Languirand, supervisory IPSC

WRIGHT–PATTERSON AFB, Ohio –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today Linda Languirand shares her story.

My name is Linda Languirand, and I serve as the supervisory industrial property clearance specialist in the Plant Clearance Group, which reports to headquarters.

In my role, I oversee a team of nine plant clearance officers who guide the safe, economical, and timely disposal of government contract property that is no longer needed. We prioritize disposal actions that are safe, prudent, environmentally responsible, and compliant with all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

I plan, direct, and manage my team’s resources to ensure the timely and effective disposition of excess government property held by contractors. My responsibilities extend to supporting various contract management offices throughout the Midwest, and I take great satisfaction in identifying ways to streamline and enhance plant clearance procedures for greater efficiency and effectiveness in property disposal.

In 2010, I joined DCMA as a Property Disposal Technician. In 2013 I briefly worked as a caseworker with the Texas State Department of Child and Family Services but returned to DCMA in 2015. There, I earned my certificate of appointment as a plant clearance officer, responsible for the disposal of government-owned property excess to contract performance for all DoD contractors in Ohio and Indiana.

In 2021 I transitioned to the role of program performance analyst within the Plant Clearance Group, where I provided data analysis, technical expertise, and advice on data integrity to performance indicator owners and organizational management. In 2022 I assumed my current position.

My future goals include continuing to support the warfighter by promoting the reuse of excess government property, which helps reduce contract reprocurement costs. I also aim to ensure the proper disposal of Department of Defense property to prevent unauthorized release. Additionally, I want to focus on developing automated tools that streamline plant clearance operations and minimize errors in government asset data.

In my spare time, I love spending time with my husband and two children, as well as baking, reading, and painting. Every October and December, our family creates a synchronized light show set to music to celebrate Halloween and Christmas. These light displays bring joy to our family, friends, and the community.