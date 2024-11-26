Art Never Winters – 798·751 Culture + Tech Events Warm Up Beijing's Winter

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter often begins with a canvas of white and silence. However, this year, the 798·751 Park promises to bring a splash of vibrant color to Beijing. From art to technology, from sculptures to graffiti, an unprecedented cultural feast is brewing. These events not only brighten the winter landscape but also inject warmth and vitality into the city's cold season.





Poster of 798 Public Sculpture Festival

The upcoming 798 Public Sculpture Festival, themed “Condensed Scenery,” will feature 10 meticulously crafted public sculptures. These pieces are not only the crystallization of artistic thought and craftsmanship but also platforms for interaction and dialogue with the public. Walking through 798·751, visitors will find themselves immersed in a public art museum, where every detail tells a unique winter story.

Continuing the street art craze in the last winter, the 798 Graffiti Art Festival returns with the theme “I Was Here.” Renowned international graffiti artists will transform walls and corners into vibrant creative stages. This winter, 798·751 will be alive with color and form, turning the community into an unmissable canvas of street art.

One of the most anticipated exhibitions this winter, 798 CUBE’s “Symptoms | Horizons” features over 20 renowned artists, musicians, and scientists from around the world. The exhibition explores media through a philosophical lens, addressing internet-era crises and challenging traditional notions of time and perception. In collaboration with embassies, international new media platforms, and leading academic institutions, 798 CUBE will also host academic seminars and interdisciplinary live music performances throughout the exhibition.





In 798·751 Community, visitors are taking photos with their friends.

In addition to high-profile solo exhibitions by artists such as Luc Tuymans and Antony Gormley, 798’s photographic culture continues to thrive. From photography exhibitions at UCCA, Ying Gallery, and Eslite Gallery, to flagship camera stores of Fujifilm, Canon, and Ricoh, and the upcoming Xiaohongshu Inspiring Photography Exhibition 2024 (Beijing), 798·751 is fostering a new generation of visual creators, a new possibility born from the community.

By enriching the spiritual lives of citizens and building a platform for the fusion of art and technology, the diverse activities at 798·751 Community not only spark public enthusiasm, but also enliven the cultural ecosystem in Beijing’s winter.

contact info: info@798-art.com.cn

