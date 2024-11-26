Hyperscale Data Center Market Estimated Massive Growth Forecast $585.0 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 25.9%

hyperscale data center market

Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Hyperscale data centers provide businesses with more data storage capacity as well as technologically upgraded servers with quicker processing capabilities. Enterprises seek colocation data center that use the least amount of energy while having the least impact on the environment. Companies are developing novel data centers in an effort to reduce their environmental effect. Such applications promise great opportunity for the growth of the global hyperscale data center market in the coming years. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the hyperscale data center market include, growing demand for cloud and cloud services in modern-day business enterprises. The global 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $59.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $585.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 286 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1406 Increasing adoption of hyperscale data centers owing to technological advancements, such as open compute projects and energy efficiency, has changed the business models for various end users. Hyperscale data centers are utilized across various industries, namely IT & telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and others (retail, education). With rise in cloud computing, social media, big data, online gaming, and other online applications, there is a constant need for enhanced IT infrastructure that caters to the ever-increasing demand for resources; a factor that further supplements the demand for hyperscale data centers.On the basis of end user, the IT and Telecom segment dominated the overall hyperscale data center market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed as the enterprise adapts to a changed IT landscape in the rise of the digital economy. This trend will continue in 2021, as the world slowly defines the contours of the "next normal" in its battle with COVID-19. It is an enormous challenge, and an enormous opportunity, and digital infrastructure will be central to this transition.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyperscale-data-center-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐱 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐮𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬Region-wise, the hyperscale data center market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of advanced digital infrastructure and high demand for cloud solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the hyperscale data center market forecast, owing to its ongoing rapid digital transformation trends that are expected to increase the scope for hyperscale data center industry in the region.Among the various industry applications, IT & telecom was the largest contributor, accounting for around 26% share in 2015. BFSI is estimated to be the highest-revenue generating application by 2019, and continue its dominance in the market throughout 2022. Analysis of customer trends, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved with the adoption of hyperscale data that efficiently manages big data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases the pressure on the banks to become more agile and efficient, thus further boosting the adoption of hyperscale data center in this sector.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1406 North America accounts for the highest-revenue generating region in the world hyperscale data center market , followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period, supplemented by factors such as development in enterprise IT infrastructure, increasing adoption in BFSI, and other applications in the region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1406 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:By user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest hyperscale data center market share in 2020.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.By component, the solution segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:anti-money laundering software market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-money-laundering-software-consumption-market saas-based scm market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/SaaS-based-SCM-market artificial intelligence as a service market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-aiaas-market byod security market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/BYOD-security-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.