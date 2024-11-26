Financial Analytics Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030, Driving Smarter Business Decisions | Allied Market Research

Financial Analytics Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global financial analytics market generated $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3633 The ever-changing business and financial scenario has made it imperative for end-users to stay well-informed in their respective domain to effectively tackle competition. Role of financial management and analytics has transformed and expanded over the past decades. Presently, financial management analytics is more complex and certainly experience more demand.Increase in pressure from stakeholders or investors for higher transparency, rise in expectations for effective partnering, changing regulatory environment, and surge in continuous economic uncertainty are some of the key factors influencing end users to adopt advanced financial analytics solutions and services. Furthermore, key analytical areas, such as profitability management, cost management, value for money analytics, business risk management, tax management, and regulatory compliance encourage enterprises to increase their expenditure on analytical solutions to gain higher efficiency and valuable-insights. Moreover, enterprises operating across the verticals are inclined toward employing talented and skilled workforce to analyze huge volume of raw data.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲Depending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest financial analytics market share in 2020.On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in the financial analytics market analysis.According to industry vertical, the BFSI segmented generated the highest revenue in 2020.By organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.👉 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-analytics-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟔% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global financial analytics industry, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the retail and e-commerce is segment is estimated to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟓% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share , and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟒% during the forecast period.👉 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3633 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Deloitte LLP,International Business Machine Corporation,Hitachi Vantara Corporation,Oracle,Microsoft Corporation,SAP SE,Rosslyn Data Technologies,Teradata Corporation,Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.,TIBCO Software, Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

