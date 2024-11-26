Computer-aided Design CAD Or Computer-aided Manufacturing CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Reaching $2.74 Billion

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Dental Milling Machine Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Computer-aided design (CAD) or computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) dental milling machine market is expected to grow in the next few years. It will grow to $2.74 billion in 2028 with CAGR of 10.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The demand for computer-aided design CAD or computer-aided manufacturing CAM dental milling machines has grown considerably in recent years, noting its contribution to dental restoration processes. The market is predicted to surge from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $1.82 billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The market’s growth within this historic period is shaped by the surge in the demand for accurate dental restorations, rise in cases of dental disorders, and a notable increase in individualized treatments and advanced healthcare services such as cosmetic dentistry.

What's the Projected Growth For Computer-aided Design CAD Or Computer-aided Manufacturing CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

Expectations are high for the computer-aided design CAD or computer-aided manufacturing CAM dental milling machine market in the coming years. Predictions imply it will expand to an impressive $2.74 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. This calculated growth into the forecasted period would likely be due to the increase in dental illnesses, the burgeoning demand for the 4-axis machines, an upswing in the prevalence of persistent and contagious diseases, a rising demand for an efficient, time-saving restoration procedure, and a growing appetite for aesthetics among patients. Major trends expected to shape the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence for automation and efficiency, advancements in 3D printing technology, and powerful strides in digital technologies, coupled with an impressive trend in dental tourism and a reinforced focus on research and development.

What Is Boosting the Computer-aided Design CAD Or Computer-aided Manufacturing CAM Dental Milling Machine Industry?

Key drivers for this market include infrastructure development and urbanization, touted as key propellers pushing the construction aggregate market forward. Infrastructure and urbanization involve the evolution and enlargement of essential systems such as utilities and transportation, accommodating the ever-growing population and advancing needs of increasingly urban areas. The forces behind infrastructure development and urbanization trends include rising population numbers, a demographic shift towards urban regions, economic progress, and a substantial demand for enhanced infrastructure and public services to meet the needs of burgeoning urban populations.

What Are Some Innovative Developments In The Computer-aided Design CAD Or Computer-aided Manufacturing CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

Significant companies operating in the computer-aided design CAD or computer-aided manufacturing CAM dental milling machine market are concentrating on developing innovative products such as the 5-axis chairside dental milling systems. These new systems are designed to increase precision, reduce treatment time, and enable same-day restorations. An exciting example of this technology emergence was the launch of the PlanMill 60 S by Planmeca, a Finland-based dental equipment company, in December 2022.

What Are The Key Segments In The Computer-aided Design CAD Or Computer-aided Manufacturing CAM Dental Milling Machine?

The utilization of computer-aided design CAD computer-aided manufacturing CAM dental milling machines is split into several segments.

1 By Product Type: 5-Axis, 4-Axis, 3-Axis

2 By Technology: Dry Milling, Wet Milling

3 By Modality: Bench-Top, Tabletop, Standalone

4 By Application: Crowns And Bridges, Dental Implants, Dentures, Inlays And Onlays, Veneers, and Lumineers

5 By End-User: Dental, Medical, Orthopedic.

