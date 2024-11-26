Oleoresin Market to Reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2032, Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients

Oleoresin Market 1

Oleoresins are widely used as natural food flavorings and colorants in various products, such as sauces, snacks, contributing to their market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Oleoresin Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 3.28 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The oleoresin market is experiencing growth due to its high demand and functional properties, particularly in developing countries. Its diverse applications across industries such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages drive this rise. Medical research highlights the increasing use of oleoresins, valued for their natural and concentrated forms of spices and herbs, offering benefits such as flavor enhancement, preservation, and health advantages.Get a Sample of Oleoresin Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4076 Rising Demand for Natural Flavors and Feed Phytogenics Drives Growth of Oleoresins MarketOleoresins are natural extracts with essential oils and flavor compounds that give taste & aroma to food & beverage products. As consumers become more aware of the health hazards associated with artificial flavors, demand for natural substitutes grows. Oleoresins provide a more natural solution with no harmful side effectsUsed to improve livestock performance and health, feed phytogenics encompass natural substances that increase the demand for oleoresins, important ingredients in such applications. The increasing perception of the positive health effects of natural substances, along with safety issues regarding food products and livestock as well as a rising need for quality animal-food products are driving this trend. Vital feed phytogenics are being used.Black Pepper Dominates Oleoresin Market in 2023, While Turmeric and Animal Feed Show Strong GrowthBy Product: black pepper held the largest market share in 2023, as it is a widely used spice in multiple industries, particularly food and beverages.The turmeric oleoresin segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period due to its expanding use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods, driven by its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.By Application: The food & beverage segment dominated the oleoresin market by application, largely due to the high demand for natural flavoring agents and clean-label products. Oleoresins, known for their concentrated flavors and longer shelf life, are increasingly used as alternatives to artificial additives, particularly in processed foods, sauces, and snacks.The animal feed is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The rising emphasis on natural feed additives, along with concerns over livestock health and food safety, are driving the growth of oleoresins in animal nutrition. Increasing awareness of the benefits of natural components in promoting livestock performance supports this trend.By Product• Paprika• Black Pepper• Turmeric• Ginger• Cinnamon & Cassia• Capsicum• OthersBy Application• Animal Feed• Pharmaceuticals• Cosmetics• Food & BeverageDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Oleoresin Market, Inquire now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4076 Europe Leads Oleoresin Market Growth in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Set for Explosive Future ExpansionThe European region dominated the oleoresin market share in 2023 since this region has a high demand for natural and clean-label products in the food and beverage sector. This region has strict food safety and ingredient transparency regulations, forcing the manufacturers to opt for natural alternatives such as oleoresins. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for healthy and organic food choices has driven the market for natural extracts. Europe was evaluated as the leading market for oleoresins, attributed to the presence of established companies in food & beverages and innovative research on natural ingredients.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth between 2024 and 2032. The livestock and aquaculture business has been witnessing strong growth – hampered only by rising real estate costs — as developing countries, India being one of them, increasingly demand livestock production and an ever-growing focus on animal health and nutrition (especially in China). The booming food and beverage industry in this region due to urbanization and changing dietary habits is further fueling the growth of the market for natural flavors and colorsBuy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Oleoresin Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4076 Recent Developments:• In September 2024, A study by Chengdu University and Huazhong Agricultural University, found that high-pressure homogenization improves palm oil by restructuring low-density lipoprotein from egg yolk, creating a stable, eco-friendly solution for using LDL as a bioactive carrier• In July 2024, China instructed its state oil companies to increase the country's emergency stockpiles by 8 million metric tons, or nearly 60 million barrels, of crude oil to enhance supply security, according to analytics firm Vortexa and trading sources.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Oleoresin Market, By Product9. Oleoresin Market, By Application10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profile12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionNeed more insights on Oleoresin Market, Request an Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4076 About UsSNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategyinfo@snsinsider.comPhone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

