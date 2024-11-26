The Orient of JingYue by Tim Tan and Fiona Liu Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

The Orient of JingYue

Innovative Residential House Design by Tim Tan and Fiona Liu Receives International Recognition for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced that The Orient of JingYue, a residential house designed by Tim Tan and Fiona Liu , has been awarded the prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This award recognizes the exceptional creativity, innovation, and functionality of The Orient of JingYue, positioning it as a notable achievement within the interior design industry.The Orient of JingYue stands out for its seamless integration of traditional Chinese Wuyue culture with modern design techniques, creating a space that pays homage to the local heritage while incorporating elements of the ancient canal commercial market and textile crafts. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the interior design industry, which seek to blend cultural influences with contemporary aesthetics and functionality.The design team behind The Orient of JingYue has skillfully combined classical elements such as walnut and marble with bronze metal accents to create a luxurious and harmonious living space. The attention to detail and the thoughtful use of materials and color schemes result in an interior that exudes both artistic flair and a strong sense of Oriental aesthetics. The design's focus on functionality and ergonomics ensures that it not only looks stunning but also enhances the quality of life for its occupants.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant milestone for Tim Tan and Fiona Liu, as it validates their dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design while remaining grounded in cultural heritage. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative design solutions that combine traditional influences with modern techniques, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry as a whole.Team MembersThe Orient of JingYue was designed by a talented team led by Tim Tan, who served as the Project Director, and Fiona Liu, who acted as the Design Director. Tim Tan has over 20 years of experience in interior and soft design, with a keen eye for accurate customer positioning analysis and spatial expression techniques that break traditional thinking. Fiona Liu's expertise complemented Tim Tan's vision, resulting in an extraordinary creative outcome.Interested parties may learn more about The Orient of JingYue and its designers at:About Tim Tan and Fiona LiuTim Tan and Fiona Liu are accomplished interior designers based in China. With over two decades of experience in the field, they have honed their skills in customer positioning analysis, item collocation, and innovative spatial expression techniques. Their commitment to pushing creative boundaries while respecting cultural heritage has earned them recognition both within China and internationally.About VankeVanke Enterprise Co., Ltd., founded in 1984, is one of China's top 100 real estate enterprises. The company has consistently ranked among the Fortune Global 500, placing 356th in 2016 and improving its position to 254th by 2019. Vanke's success is built on its dedication to developing high-quality real estate projects that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected based on their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The award acknowledges the designers' skill in utilizing innovative materials and technology, as well as their potential to positively influence industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition is open to entries from all countries and spans across various industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by showcasing and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

