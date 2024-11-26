Stay Safe This Thanksgiving

Kitchen safety

Stay alert: Never leave cooking food unattended. Most kitchen fires start because food is left unsupervised.

Keep children away: Create a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and hot appliances.

Use timers: Set timers to remind you of food cooking on the stove or in the oven. This helps prevent overcooking and potential fires.

Handles in: Turn pot handles inward to prevent accidents and spills.

Fire safety

Smoke alarms: Ensure your smoke alarms are working. Test them before the holiday and replace batteries if needed.

Fire extinguisher: Keep a fire extinguisher nearby in the kitchen and know how to use it. Make sure it is the correct type for most kitchen fires. Learn how to handle different types of fires.

Make sure you never us water on grease fires: Smother grease fires with a lid, close the oven door and turn it off until the flames go out, or use a proper fire extinguisher.

Be cautious with candles: Keep them away from flammable items and never leave them unattended.

For more information on keeping your kitchen fire safe, visit the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website or the Ready.gov Home Fires Safety page.

Deep frying turkey dangers

Outdoor only: Always deep fry your turkey outdoors on a flat, non-flammable surface, away from buildings and flammable materials.

Thaw completely: Ensure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before frying to prevent oil splatters and potential fires.

Monitor the temperature: Keep a close eye on the oil temperature to avoid overheating and potential spills. And make sure it’s cooked all the way through.

Food safety

Cook thoroughly: Ensure your turkey is cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Thaw safely: Thaw your turkey in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Never thaw a turkey on the counter.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator within two hours of cooking. Use shallow containers to cool food quickly and prevent bacteria growth.

Find more information on home food safety, storage and preservation tips on the Oregon State University Extension Office Food Safety website.

Travel safety

Plan Ahead: Allow extra time for travel and avoid rushing. Check the weather forecast on the NOAA website and road conditions by calling 511 in Oregon or visiting the road condition website for the state you are traveling in:

Prepare: Make sure you are prepared for winter driving by getting you vehicle winterized, and updating your emergency car kit, among other things.

Reroutes aren’t always safe: During storms, Google maps and GPS systems can lead you into dangerous situations, closed roads, snowy mountain passes, or unsafe forest roads.

Buckle Up: Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Properly secure children in car seats or booster seats.

Don’t Drink and Drive: If you plan to drink, arrange for a designated driver or use a rideshare service.

Share your love, not your germs

No one wants your cold, flu or COVID this season: If you have been sick, stay home until you have not had a fever for 24 hours without using fever reducing medication.

If you have a chronic disease or a weakened immune system, follow your healthcare provider’s advice for your condition.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your arm when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home if you get sick.

Clean work and household surfaces often.

Ask your family, friends and health providers to get a flu vaccination.

Wash your hands: Washing your hands often helps protect you from germs. Use soap and warm water. Wash for 15 to 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available: Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. You can find these products in most supermarkets and drugstores. If the hand sanitizer is a gel, rub your hands until the gel is dry. The gel doesn't need water to work; the alcohol kills the germs on your hands.

Practice good health habits: Get plenty of sleep and exercise, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat healthy food.

Ventilation: If gathering indoors, improve ventilation by opening windows and doors to circulate fresh air.

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather and give thanks, and safety should always come first. Follow these tips to have a safe and happy holiday for you and your loved ones. The Oregon Department of Emergency Management wishes you a safe and happy Thanksgiving!