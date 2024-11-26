Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market to Reach $249.6 Billion Globally by 2032 at 21.1% CAGR : Allied Market Research

Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market

The market has experienced growth due to government initiatives & regulations, enhanced security needs, and advancements in technology.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Next-Gen Biometric Authentication market by Component (Software and Service), by Technology (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Palm Vein Recognition, Signature Recognition and Others), Authentication Type (single-factor authentication and single-factor authentication), End User (Government, Defense, Travel and Immigration, Home Security, Banking and Financial Service, Healthcare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".The next-gen biometric authentication market was valued at $44.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $249.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2032.Prime determinants of GrowthThe global next-gen biometric authentication market is experiencing growth due to government initiatives and regulations, enhanced security needs and advancements in technology. The global next-gen biometric authentication market is experiencing growth due to government initiatives and regulations, enhanced security needs and advancements in technology. However, technological limitations hinder market growth. Moreover, increasing cybersecurity threats and integration with IoT and AI offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global next-gen biometric authentication market. However, the services segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for implementation, maintenance, and support services.The facial recognition segment held the largest market share in 2023.By technology, the facial recognition segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its versatility, high accuracy, and increasing adoption across various sectors such as security, retail, and consumer electronics. In addition, advances in AI and deep learning have significantly enhanced facial recognition capabilities, which is driving the segment growth. In addition, enhanced security against sophisticated threats, appealing to industries prioritizing strong authentication protocols, is expected to drive the segment growth.The banking and financial service segment held the largest market share in 2023.By end user, the banking and financial service segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing need for robust security measures to combat rising cyber threats and fraud. Furthermore, the biometric authentication provides enhanced security and convenience, which is important for protecting sensitive financial data and transactions, thereby driving its adoption in the banking and financial services industry. However, the Asia Pacific is projected to attain the fastest growing region from 2023 to 2032, owing to expanding digital infrastructure, increasing mobile penetration, rising cybersecurity threats, and governmental initiatives promoting biometric authentication technologies.𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• CU NextGen• IDEMIA• NEC Corporation• Fujitsu Ltd• Siemens AG• Thales Group• Cross Match Technologies• Fingerprint Cards AB• Suprema Inc.• RCG Holdings Limited• Safran SAThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global next-gen biometric authentication market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global next-gen biometric authentication market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

In May 2024, authID.ai, a provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, signed a reseller agreement with IDMWORKS, to expand authID's biometric capabilities to IDMWORKS' workforce and customer identity clients across North America. In addition, IDMWORKS is expected to integrate authID's solutions with financial, healthcare, and supply chain businesses to enhance identity assurance, preventing unauthorized access and mitigating risks from phishing attacks, deepfakes, and compromised credentials. 