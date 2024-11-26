PHILIPPINES, November 26 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Tulfo grills DOH over snakebite, rabies issue During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health yesterday, Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo berated Department of Health (DOH) Usec. Achilles Bravo for the agency's negligence and lack of concern for Filipinos, especially youth, who die from venomous snakebites and rabies from dogs. It can be recalled that on May 6, 2024 Tulfo also slammed DOH due to the lack of supply of antivenom in the country especially in remote areas in the provinces. When asked about the same concern, Bravo insisted that Tulfo should ask the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) about it and not him, which earned the ire of the Senator saying that RITM is under the supervision of the DOH. Tulfo expressed dismay because it appers that DOH is not closely coordinating and monitoring RITM, which the agency is supposed to supervise, and that Bravo is not one to care. The Senator is particularly alarmed at the increasing mortality rate of snakebites and rabies victims, which he believes could have been preventend and cured if only the DOH did its job. In discussing the issue, Tulfo cited the case of Rex Lumayag, a 17 year old who was bitten by a King Cobra in September 2023 in Davao. He died 8 days later at the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC). According to his family member, Lumayag was not injected with anti-venom due to supposed lack of supply. Due to Bravo's failure to answer his questions, Tulfo requested for the Committee to invite RITM representative for the next hearing. Tulfo, ginisa ang DOH dahil sa isyu ng snakebite, rabies Sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Health kahapon, nakatikim ng sermon mula kay Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo si Department of Health (DOH) Usec. Achilles Bravo matapos nitong maghugas-kamay sa lantarang kapabayaan ng ahensya ukol sa daan-daang Pilipino, partikular na ang mga kabataan, na namamatay kada taon dahil sa tuklaw ng ahas at rabies mula sa kagat ng mga aso. Matatandaang May 6, 2024 nang kalampagin ni Idol Raffy ang DOH dahil sa kakulangan ng supply ng antivenom sa bansa lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar sa mga probinsya. Bwelta ni Bravo, ang Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) raw ang dapat tanungin ni Sen. Idol at hindi siya. Ito ay kahit nasa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ng DOH ang RITM. Ikinainit ng ulo ni Sen. Tulfo ang tugon ni Bravo dahil tila wala nang pakielam ang katulad niyang undersecretary pa man din for Admin and Finance na dapat kasamang nagsasagawa ng quarterly meetings para masigurong ginagawa ng mga departamento ng DOH ang tungkulin nila gaya ng RITM. Partikular kasing ikinaalarma ni Sen. Idol ang pataas nang pataas na mortality rate ng snakebites at rabies kahit na maaari sana itong maiiwasan at malulunasan kung ginagawa lamang ng DOH ang trabaho nito. Tulad na lamang ng nakapanlulumong kaso ni Rex Lumayag, 17 yrs. old, na natuklaw ng King Cobra noong September 2023 sa Davao at 8 araw na naghingalo at na-comatose sa Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) na dapat sana ay naagapan ng antivenom. Ang masaklap, kwento ng kaanak, nang ineksyunan daw ito ng nurse ay sinabing "pan-testing" lang daw ang itinurok sa bata! Dahil wala ring naisagot si Usec. Bravo na maayos, ipinahayag na lamang ni Sen. Tulfo na maipatawag ang RITM sa susunod na pagdinig para tumugon at lubusang makapagbigay ng mga detalye at impormasyon sa mga katanungan niya ukol sa snakebites at rabies.

