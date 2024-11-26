PHILIPPINES, November 26 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 ZUBIRI HAILS PH-JAPAN PACT AS GAME-CHANGER FOR DEFENSE, DISASTER RESILIENCE The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan has received the approval of the Committee on Foreign Relations, chaired by Senator Imee Marcos, upon the motion of Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri. The agreement is set to not only bolster defense and security programs of the country but also revolutionize disaster management collaboration between the two nations. This was the assertion made by Zubiri during the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on the landmark agreement, where he described the efforts of both nations in formulating the RAA as a "game-changer" for the Philippines. "I thank Senator Imee for her swift action on this agreement, which is truly a game-changer. I am almost certain that this will build up our resilience and foster a partnership that prioritizes peace, stability and the safety of our people," Zubiri, a champion of the RAA, maintained. "Japan has always been a strategic partner, and this agreement deepens that bond significantly," the former Senate President added. The RAA establishes a legal framework to facilitate cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). This framework allows for joint exercises, disaster response coordination and logistical support, providing both nations with enhanced capabilities to address security challenges and natural disasters. Zubiri highlighted the Philippines' strategic alignment with Japan in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a critical global trade hub. "The RAA strengthens our shared commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and to counter security threats in this vital area," Zubiri explained. However, Zubiri noted that the agreement extends beyond defense into disaster preparedness - a pressing concern for both countries. "Like the Philippines, Japan is one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world. Their expertise in disaster response, honed over decades, offers valuable lessons for us," Zubiri said. "The deployment of their self-defense forces in disaster management has become a global benchmark, and under this agreement, we can work closely to adapt those practices to our own needs," he further explained. The agreement has roots in years of diplomatic efforts, where Zubiri recalled engaging with former Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to push for the agreement's realization. "This agreement has been a long time in the making, forged through consistent dialogue and mutual trust," he said. The Bukidnon senator also underscored the symbolic importance of former Prime Minister Kishida's historic address before the Philippine Congress last year. "That moment signified the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation. The RAA is a testament to that pledge," Zubiri said. The Senate committee hearing saw Zubiri leading efforts to secure the agreement's approval, with Majority Leader Francis Tolentino backing the motion. The agreement's swift endorsement reflects the legislature's recognition of its strategic importance. "The RAA is truly a lifeline for disaster-prone nations like ours. It reflects our vision for a resilient Philippines that stands shoulder to shoulder with allies in addressing challenges, whether man-made or natural," he stressed. "This is a step toward a stronger Indo-Pacific alliance, ensuring that our region remains a beacon of peace, progress, and cooperation," he added. With committee approval secured, the RAA moves closer to ratification, paving the way for deeper ties between the Philippines and Japan.

