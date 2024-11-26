Soy Protein Isolate Market Size, Analyzing Trends and Projected Outlook for 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Soy Protein Isolate Market Size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.The global demand for soy protein isolate is expected to increase, as consumers are limiting the consumption of meat due to increase in health concerns and rise in meat prices. Furthermore, upsurge in number of vegan consumers across the globe is a key factor that augments the growth of the global soy protein isolate market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17386 Soy proteins are derived from soybean meal, which is defatted and dehulled. Defatted & dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high-protein commercial products, including soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flours.Currently, the global soy protein isolate market is witnessing significant growth, due to an increase in awareness among consumers for a protein-rich diet. In addition, the consumption of soy protein concentrate powder as a supplement has increased, owing to regular recommendations by dieticians & doctors in response to a wider set of customer demand for protein supplements in their diets. Soy protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the soy is dehulled & defatted. The percentage of protein in lower-end concentrates ranges from 30% to 90%. However, the availability of alternatives, such as whey protein ingredients, and an increase in the inclination of consumers toward high-quality animal protein are some factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-protein-isolate-market/purchase-options On the contrary, a rise in the requirement for dietary supplements and animal feed (rich in plant-based protein) is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global soy protein isolate market. The elderly generation of the population consumes most of food supplements, including protein, vitamins, calcium, and other supplements to delay aging disorders and effects.Moreover, with time, the rate of development of red blood cells in the body decreases, which increases the susceptibility to many diseases, which is responsible for the surge in soy Protein Isolate Market Demand. In animal feed, the requirement for protein is basic and does not rely on any age group, however, the awareness regarding its requirement in animals and the effects due to its deficiency is still less and rising. The deficiency among animals may reduce appetite in young animals, lower feed intake, and delay muscle development, thus taking prolonged time to reach maturity. In mature animals, weight loss and decreased milk production have been observed. Therefore, the rise in demand for animal feed rich in plant proteins drives the growth of the Soy Protein Isolate Industry.The key players included in the Soy Protein Isolate Market Analysis are AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17386 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

