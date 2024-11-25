Monthly Social Programs payments available for pick up during Canada Post strike

CANADA, November 25 - Islanders who receive a monthly Social Programs payment by mail (including Social Assistance, AccessAbility Supports, Child Care Subsidy, At Home Caregiver Benefit and Seniors Independence Initiative) can take steps to avoid service interruptions due to the Canada Post strike.

Clients are asked to pick up their cheques from their local social programs office. Cheques will be available beginning Friday, November 29 at 8:30am through to 5:00pm at offices in Charlottetown, Summerside, O’Leary, Montague, and Souris:

161 St. Peters Road, Charlottetown, PE

120 Heather Moyse Drive, Summerside, PE

45 East Drive, O’Leary, PE

41 Wood Islands Road, Montague, PE

15 Green Street, Souris, PE

Please note, this plan will remain in effect and cheques will not be mailed out even if the Canada Post strike ends before Friday, November 29th. This is to ensure clients can receive their payments in a timely manner.

All clients must present one piece of current identification. For individuals picking up a cheque on behalf of others, a written authorization will be required. For clients in remote areas or with special needs/accessibility issues, alternative arrangements (such as special pickup times or delivery) may be made with their Support Coordinators.

Clients are strongly encouraged to switch to direct deposit. Forms are available at Social Programs offices.

Clients can contact their individual Support Coordinators or call 1-877-569-0546 for more information or additional assistance.

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjdevries@gov.pe.ca