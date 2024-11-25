Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,034 in the last 365 days.

A novel method to shed light on heat waves

A U.S. National Science Foundation-supported researcher developed a machine learning model that uses data stored in paleoclimate archives, such as tree rings, to investigate how shifts in climate impact atmospheric blocking, a weather phenomenon linked to heat waves, cold spells and unusual rainfall events. Christina Karamperidou, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Hawaii Mānoa, published her findings in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

"Atmospheric blocking events are relatively rare," Karamperidou said. However, they can lead to catastrophic weather extremes, such as the 2021 heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest and the torrential rainfall that inundated Spain in October 2024.

"The deep learning model is very powerful at extracting a relationship between surface temperature and the frequency of atmospheric blocking events," Karamperidou said. "Representing this relationship allowed me to reconstruct how often these events occurred over the past 1,000 years, enhancing our understanding of their connection to climate shifts. These insights are crucial for improving projections of how atmospheric blocking might change in the future."

Although Karamperidou focused on summer months in this study, researchers could also adapt the model for winter months to better understand and predict events like the polar vortex dip across the Northern Plains and Midwestern states in March 2019.

Her team used the NSF cloud computing infrastructure to create a web interface that allows researchers and the public to run the model and explore the reconstructions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A novel method to shed light on heat waves

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more