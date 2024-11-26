Mudita Successfully Launches Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter, Raising Over $350,000

WARSAW, POLAND, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mudita is pleased to announce it has successfully launched its latest product, the Mudita Kompakt , on Kickstarter. Exceeding its initial funding goal of $221,000, the Mudita Kompakt campaign has garnered over $350,000 from 958 backers, a testament to the demand for alternatives to traditional smartphones in an increasingly digital world. With less than two weeks remaining, the Mudita Kompakt Kickstarter campaign concludes on December 2, 2024, offering a final opportunity for backers to secure the device at the best possible price.At its core, the Mudita Kompakt is a minimalist E Ink phone designed to bridge the gap between "dumb" phones and feature-heavy smartphones. Starting at an ultra-early bird price of €299, the device provides essential communication functions while minimizing unnecessary distractions, creating a more mindful approach to technology use. With its monochromatic display and emphasis on simplicity, the Mudita Kompakt aligns with Mudita’s mission to encourage a balanced and intentional digital experience. In a world dominated by constant notifications, social media, and endless scrolling, the Mudita Kompakt offers an alternative, encouraging users to disconnect from screens and focus on the present.“The overwhelming support for Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter is proof that people are ready for a new relationship with technology, one that prioritizes balance, privacy, and peace of mind,” says Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita and former Co-Founder of CD Projekt.Mudita’s unique approach to technology aims to redefine how people interact with digital devices. While most tech companies focus on adding more features and increasing screen time, Mudita takes the opposite approach, promoting a “less is more” philosophy. The Mudita Kompakt is designed for those who want to stay connected but avoid the pervasive distractions that smartphones often bring. By focusing on essential features, such as calling and messaging, and excluding apps that often lead to addictive usage patterns, Mudita Kompakt supports users in achieving a healthier balance in their lives.Additionally, Mudita Kompakt’s E Ink display offers unique benefits such as reduced eye strain and improved readability in sunlight, making it ideal for those who spend significant time outdoors or prioritize eye health. The device also includes privacy-focused features like offline GPS, ensuring user location data is never shared with external servers. Mudita provides added value to backers with a flexible pledge system, no upfront payment until the campaign concludes, and a 14-day satisfaction guarantee with a full refund option for those who feel the phone doesn’t suit their lifestyle.Mudita Kompakt’s success is part of a broader mission to promote digital well-being and intentional living. This aligns with Mudita’s expanding product lineup, which includes the award-winning Mudita Pure minimalist phone, the Mudita Harmony alarm clock, and other devices like the Mudita Bell and Mudita Moment. Each product is thoughtfully designed to reduce digital distractions, enhance mindfulness, and inspire users to live a more connected, meaningful life.The Kickstarter success of Mudita Kompakt highlights a growing movement toward intentional technology use. This milestone reflects a shift in consumer preferences, where people are no longer satisfied with devices that demand constant attention. Instead, they are embracing technology that supports a simpler, more focused way of life.For more information about Mudita and the Mudita Kompakt, visit www.mudita.com or check out the Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mudita/mudita-kompakt About MuditaFounded by Michał Kiciński, Mudita is a technology company with a mission to promote a more conscious and fulfilling way of life. Mudita's product lineup, which includes minimalist phones and lifestyle accessories, is designed to minimize digital distractions, foster mindfulness, and protect users' well-being. Believing that technology should serve humanity, Mudita strives to create products that help people live balanced, offline-focused lives while staying connected when necessary.

