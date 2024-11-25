Biden-Harris Administration Releases Resources to Help Communities Address Trauma and Mental Health Impacts of Gun Violence

Today, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced the release of resources intended to help communities address the trauma and mental health impacts of gun violence. These resources are part of additional executive actions announced by the Biden-Harris Administration in September to reduce gun violence and save lives, and part of the larger Biden Unity Agenda for the Nation.

“Gun violence in our communities is having a devastating impact on our nation’s mental health and well-being,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The resources released today support the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting those affected by the lasting trauma that results from gun violence.”

“The impact of violence and traumatic events can place an emotional toll on individuals, families and communities,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “SAMHSA strives to ensure that our nation is prepared to respond to the behavioral health needs that follow traumatic events through funded grants and programs that promote resilience and provide immediate and long-term support to help the healing and recovery process.”

The resources published by SAMHSA today include:

Tips for Survivors: Coping with Grief After Community Violence: This tip sheet is designed for individuals impacted by gun violence and provides information about the signs of grief and anger, as well as how to cope with grief, including tips specific for helping children. In addition, a “finding support” section provides hotline numbers and treatment locators for those who may want further support.

Behavioral Health Best Practice Resources for Addressing Trauma and Violence: This compilation of resources includes best practices on understanding, coping, and addressing trauma and behavioral health needs in the aftermath of violence. The list features resources for and about children, youth, and young adults; parents and caregivers; schools; and responders, as well as information about relevant SAMHSA programs.

Strengthening Mental Health and Resilience after Community Violence: A Summary of Lessons Learned from ReCAST: SAMHSA’s ReCAST program supports youth and families impacted by gun violence and other trauma through implementation of evidence-based violence prevention, and community youth engagement programs, and linkages to trauma-informed behavioral health services. This report highlights lessons learned from SAMHSA’s ReCAST grant program to uplift the voices of communities impacted by violence, as well as share strategies other communities can implement to promote healing, recovery and resiliency.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), signed by President Biden in June 2022, provided $800 million to SAMHSA over four years to address the nation’s mental health crisis and overdose epidemic. BSCA provided funding for 10 new ReCAST grants to help communities respond to the behavioral health needs that follow traumatic events, with high-quality, trauma-informed behavioral health services. The ReCAST grants have provided trauma-informed behavioral health services to more than 14,000 people, including youth, young adults, and families; training to more than 3,000 mental health professionals and more than 6,300 community members in trauma-informed approaches, violence prevention, and mental health literacy. To date, the benefits of the ReCAST grants have reached more than 44,000 community members through mental health awareness messages. BSCA additionally provided supplemental funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, community behavioral health, school-based mental health programs and others that support children, adolescents and families who have experienced traumatic events.

Evidence-based strategies that promote healing, recovery, and resiliency can help mitigate the impact of traumatic event exposures and lead to long-term positive impacts both for the individual and the community. SAMHSA creates best practices and informational tips, like the ones released today, to provide individuals and their families with information and resources to help them in the recovery and healing process in the aftermath of a traumatic event.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug, or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).