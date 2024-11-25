Rackspace Technology to Participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, to Participate in a Fireside Chat

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that Amar Maletira, Rackspace Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino Rackspace Chief Financial Officer will participate in fireside chat with speaking on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10:55 AM - 11:25 AM MT.

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

IR Contact

Sagar Hebbar

Rackspace Technology Investor Relations

ir@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com

