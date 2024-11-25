LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences in December.

David Roberts, President, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.

He is also scheduled to present at the Stifel “MedTech Madness” West Coast Bus Tour at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 11:45 AM PST.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:

Gregory Manker

Director, Business Development & Investor Relations

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+1-781-362-1260

gmanker@lemaitre.com



