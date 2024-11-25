Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,037 in the last 365 days.

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences in December.

David Roberts, President, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.

He is also scheduled to present at the Stifel “MedTech Madness” West Coast Bus Tour at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 11:45 AM PST.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Gregory Manker
Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-362-1260
gmanker@lemaitre.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more