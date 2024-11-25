Rumble Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a corporate treasury diversification strategy of allocating a portion of the company’s excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. This move emphasizes Rumble’s belief in Bitcoin as a valuable tool for strategic planning and is designed to accelerate the company’s expansion into cryptocurrency. Rumble’s Bitcoin allocation strategy will include purchases, at the discretion of the company, of up to $20 million.

“We believe that the world is still in the early stages of the adoption of Bitcoin, which has recently accelerated with the election of a crypto-friendly U.S. presidential administration and increased institutional adoption. Unlike any government-issued currency, Bitcoin is not subject to dilution through endless money-printing, enabling it to be a valuable inflation hedge and an excellent addition to our treasury,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are also excited to strengthen our ties with crypto and to bolster our efforts to become the leading video and cloud services platform for the crypto community,” Pavlovski added.

The actual timing and value of Bitcoin purchases, if any, under the allocation strategy will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on several factors, including, among others, general market and business conditions, the trading price of Bitcoin and the anticipated cash needs of Rumble. The allocation strategy may be suspended, discontinued or modified at any time for any reason.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Rumble on Social Media

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (investors.rumble.com), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as a means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: the @rumblevideo X (formerly Twitter) account (x.com/rumblevideo), the @gamingonrumble X (formerly Twitter) account (x.com/gamingonrumble), the @rumble TRUTH Social account (truthsocial.com/@rumble), the @chrispavlovski X (formerly Twitter) account (x.com/chrispavlovski), and the @chris TRUTH Social account (truthsocial.com/@chris), which Chris Pavlovski, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, also uses as a means for personal communications and observations. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.

