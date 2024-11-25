OnKure Announces New Date for Upcoming Investor Call

Investor call to review preliminary data from the PIKture-01 trial is now planned for Tuesday, December 10th, at 7 a.m. CT

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines in oncology, today announced that posters selected for presentation at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), including the poster presenting the preliminary data from the Company’s first-in-human PIKture-01 trial of OKI-219, will be published to the symposium’s virtual meeting platform for registered attendees on December 10th.

OnKure will now hold its investor call to review preliminary data from the PIKture-01 study of OKI-219 on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET). The Company had previously announced the investor call would be held on Friday, December 13, 2024. To join the call, please dial 877-407-0789 (domestic), 201-689-8562 (international) and refer to conference ID 13750009. The call may also be accessed via webcast (click here) or from the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.onkure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on OnKure’s website for at least 30 days following the call.

In addition, today, SABCS published the full text from all regular abstracts on its website (click here). OnKure plans to include additional data in the posters being presented at SABCS, which will be made available on the Company’s website after the poster is presented.

There are no changes to the planned in-person poster presentations at SABCS, which is taking place in San Antonio, Texas.

Poster presentation details:

Poster Title: Preliminary results from PIKture-01, a First-in-Human Study of OKI-219, a mutant

selective inhibitor of PI3KαH1047R, in mutant selected solid tumors including breast cancer

Author: Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, et al.

Presentation ID: P3-08-19

Poster Session: Poster Session 3

Session Location: Halls 2-3

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 12, 2024 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM CST

Abstract Number: SESS-3634

Poster Title: OKI-219 enhances activity of SOC therapies in double and triple combinations in pre-clinical PI3KαH1047R mutant breast cancer models

Author: Molly Taylor, PhD, et al.

Presentation ID: P4-12-20

Poster Session: Poster Session 4

Session Location: Halls 2-3

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 12, 2024 05:30 PM to 7:00 PM CST

Abstract Number: SESS-2240

For more details about SABCS please visit: https://www.sabcs.org/.

OKI-219 is being investigated in the PIKture-01 clinical trial. PIKture-01 is a first-in-human study of the PI3KαH1047R Mutant-Selective Inhibitor OKI-219 as monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors and in combination with endocrine therapy or HER2-Targeted Therapy in participants with advanced breast cancer. Additional information about PIKture-01 may be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov, using Identifier: NCT06239467.

About OnKure

OnKure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at www.onkure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

