Rally House Opens New Arkansas Storefront in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a national sports apparel and merchandise retailer, officially opened their doors to their newest Arkansas storefront location on Friday, November 22nd, with Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions. Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions is the company’s fourth new storefront to open in Arkansas this year, bringing their total store count in the state up to seven locations. Find Rally House in the Fort Smith Pavilions shopping center, between Michael’s and Best Buy.

Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions helps fill the need of a premier, high-quality sports merchandise retailer in the Fort Smith area. This brick-and-mortar location will be home to a vast assortment of Arkansas Razorbacks merchandise but will also carry great products for other celebrated teams in the area including the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Texas Rangers, Arkansas State, and Central Arkansas, among others. The product selection Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions provides will be everchanging as the company is constantly restocking their shelves with the most popular gear and newest styles.

“We are so excited to be open in Fort Smith and ready to help customers cross everyone off on their list for this holiday season,” says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. “Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions is a great spot for us to open in, they have some of the most passionate fans in all of sports there and will be a convenient location for traveling fans to stop in on their way to Fayetteville from southern and western Arkansas,” added Johnson.

Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions provides residents and visitors of the area a unique shopping experience with a wide selection of team products to browse in-store. Pairing alongside their officially licensed team merchandise, Rally House also carries locally inspired products and gifts celebrating area businesses, landmarks, and destinations. There is truly something for every fan at Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions.

The staff at Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions is eager to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the state of Arkansas. Customers are invited to visit Rally House Fort Smith Pavilions store page and follow the company on Instagram ( @rally_house ) and Facebook ( @RallyHouse ) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 23 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

media@rallyhouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.