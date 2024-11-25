Olema Oncology to Present New Data Combining Palazestrant with Ribociclib at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Olema will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on December 10, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that it will present new data from the Phase 1b/2 clinical study of palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2024) being held December 10-13, 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Poster Details

Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with ribociclib, in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-), advanced or metastatic breast cancer

Poster ID: P2-09-16

Poster Session 2 Date/Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Halls 2-3



Additional information, including the abstract for this presentation, can be found on the SABCS website. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Publications page of Olema’s website in alignment with the Symposium’s embargo policy.

Conference Call Information

Olema will hold a conference call to discuss these data with the investment community on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT. Register to join the webcast by visiting the Events page on the Investors and Media section of Olema’s website.

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)

Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In preclinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both ESR1 wild-type and mutant forms of breast cancer cell. In Olema’s ongoing clinical trials for advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer, palazestrant has demonstrated anti-tumor activity along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, and combinability with CDK4/6 inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01, and in Phase 1/2 combination studies with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib), a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), and an mTOR inhibitor (everolimus). For more information on OPERA-01, please visit www.opera01study.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

