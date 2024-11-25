Arvinas Announces Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) today announced that three posters for vepdegestrant, including clinical data, will be presented at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), being held December 10-13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC estrogen receptor (ER) degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer.

Poster session details are as follows:

Poster Title: Evaluation of the Combination of Vepdegestrant, a PROTAC Estrogen Receptor (ER) Degrader, Plus Palbociclib in CDK4/6 Inhibitor-Resistant WT ER and ER Y537S Mutant Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models

Poster Session 3 (ID: P3-01-16)

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Poster Title: Vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) Estrogen Receptor (ER) Degrader, Plus Abemaciclib in ER-Pos/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) Negative Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer: TACTIVE-U Prelim Phase 1b Results

Poster Session 4 (ID: P4-12-03)

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Poster Title: Evaluating CYP3A4-Mediated Drug Interaction Risks for Vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) Estrogen Receptor (ER) Degrader, in Combination with Cyclin Dependent Kinase (CDK)4/6 Inhibitors and Everolimus

Poster Session 4 (ID: P4-08-13)

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

For copies of the abstracts, please visit the official SABCS website here.

About Vepdegestrant

Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) for the treatment of patients with ER positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy and as part of combination therapy across multiple treatment settings for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant; Arvinas and Pfizer will share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted vepdegestrant Fast Track designation as a monotherapy in the treatment of adults with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential of vepdegestrant as a monotherapy and as part of combination therapy to potentially treat patients with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: Arvinas’ and Pfizer’s performance of the respective obligations with respect to Arvinas’ collaboration with Pfizer; whether Arvinas and Pfizer will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development for vepdegestrant; whether Arvinas and Pfizer, as appropriate, will be able to obtain marketing approval for and commercialize vepdegestrant on current timelines or at all; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

