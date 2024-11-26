Submit Release
Maven Collective Marketing Earns 2024 MarCom Platinum Award for Strategic Rebranding Excellence

Award plaque for Maven Collective Marketing’s 2024 MarCom Platinum Award in the B2B Website category, recognizing their strategic rebranding work for Klarinet Solutions.

Maven Collective Marketing’s 2024 MarCom Platinum Award for B2B Website Excellence

This MarCom platinum award recognizes the strategic depth and impact we consistently bring to our projects, ensuring our clients thrive in competitive markets.”
— Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency specializing in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has received the 2024 MarCom Platinum Award in the B2B Website category for its strategic rebranding and digital transformation of Klarinet Solutions. This recognition builds on Maven Collective’s extensive history of accolades, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in delivering transformative results for Microsoft Partners.

The Platinum-winning project involved a comprehensive overhaul of Klarinet Solutions' brand identity and digital footprint, centered around the new tagline, “Elevate Your Workplace.” Maven Collective spearheaded the rebranding, enhancing the website to improve user experience and effectively highlighting Klarinet's proprietary Elevated Success Framework, distinguishing it in the marketplace.

"Our extensive expertise with Microsoft Partners and our commitment to data-driven strategies empower us to deliver solutions that not only reimagine brands but also produce tangible outcomes," stated Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. "This MarCom platinum award recognizes the strategic depth and impact we consistently bring to our projects, ensuring our clients thrive in competitive markets.”

The MarCom Platinum Award, conferred by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, solidifies Maven Collective Marketing’s reputation as a trusted partner for Microsoft Partners and B2B organizations aiming for impactful digital transformations.

For more on Maven Collective Marketing’s award-winning work, visit mavencollectivemarketing.com.

About Maven Collective Marketing  

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, and recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages. 

