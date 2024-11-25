Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,040 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk

CANADA, November 25 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly in Montréal, Quebec.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to stand by the people of Ukraine as they resist Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression, and to continue supporting them until they achieve victory.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Speaker Stefanchuk discussed President Zelenskyy’s continued diplomatic efforts toward peace, and the Prime Minister expressed Canada’s support for the objectives of Ukraine’s Peace Formula and victory plan.

The Speaker thanked Canada for its $19.5 billion in multifaceted support, including $4.5 billion in military assistance and Canada’s donation of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which recently arrived in Ukraine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more