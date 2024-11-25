Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk

CANADA, November 25 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly in Montréal, Quebec.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to stand by the people of Ukraine as they resist Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression, and to continue supporting them until they achieve victory.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Speaker Stefanchuk discussed President Zelenskyy’s continued diplomatic efforts toward peace, and the Prime Minister expressed Canada’s support for the objectives of Ukraine’s Peace Formula and victory plan.

The Speaker thanked Canada for its $19.5 billion in multifaceted support, including $4.5 billion in military assistance and Canada’s donation of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which recently arrived in Ukraine.