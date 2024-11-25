City announces Thanksgiving holiday closures, service alterations
City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Solid Waste Collection: There will be no trash, recycling, or yard waste collection service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28. Collection service will be delayed by one day for Thursday and Friday residential customers. Thursday routes will be completed on Friday, Nov. 29, and Friday routes will be completed on Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be no collection service changes for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday customers.
There will be no roll-off service on Thursday, Nov. 28 or Friday, Nov. 29. Roll-off service resumes on Monday, Dec. 2. For additional information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 785-832-3032.
Parking: Parking meters, lots and garages in Downtown Lawrence will be free to use on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. For additional information, please visit the parking webpage.
Transit: There will be no public transit service on Thursday, Nov. 28. Fixed-route, paratransit, and on-demand buses will not operate. Service will resume on Friday, Nov. 29. Central Station will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, as both are City staff holidays. For more information, see the service calendar. https://lawrencetransit.org/service-calendar
Parks and Recreation: The administrative office and the cemeteries office, located at the Administrative Office in South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St., will be closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 28-29. Holiday hours for recreation centers, facilities and programs are listed below.
Recreation Centers:
Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., (785) 832-7920
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St., (785) 832-7950
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St., (785) 832-7940
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sports Pavilion Lawrence®, 100 Rock Chalk Lane (785) 330-7355
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 – 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29 – 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30 – 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1 – 1-9 p.m.
Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive (785) 832-7946 (SWIM)
- Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Lap Swimming – 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Warm Water Workout – 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Zero-Depth Children’s Area/Slide and Diving Area 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29
- Lap Swimming – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Warm Water Workout – 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Zero-Depth Children’s Area/Slide and Diving Area 1-4 p.m.
Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., (785) 732-7980
- Thursday, Nov. 28 – Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29 – Closed
- Saturday, Nov. 30 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 31 – Closed
Eagle Bend Golf Course, 1250 E. 902 Rd., (785) 748-0600
- Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed
- Friday, Nov. 29: 9 a.m. to dusk (hours vary due to weather/frost)
Programs
- Unified Recreation: Acting 101 will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. For more information, contact Justin Deaver at (785) 832-7920.
- Lifelong Recreation: There are no classes Thanksgiving week.
- Youth Sports: There are no youth basketball or Hoopster games scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 22 –Sunday, Nov. Nov. 26. For more information, contact Alex Husbenet at (785) 330-7355.
There will be no youth indoor soccer practice Thursday, Nov. 23 and no games on Saturday, Nov. 25. For more information, contact Robert Wilson at (785) 330-7355.
- Adult Sports: There are no programs or league play scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Sunday, Nov. 26. For more information, contact Bennett Johnson at (785) 330-7355.
- Recreation Instruction: There is a special gymnastics program, Turkey Tumble, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, at Sport Pavilion Lawrence. Cost is $6 per child, ages 6-12 welcome. To find our more information or to enroll, visit: http://lprd.org/activity?n=416013.
