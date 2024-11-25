R3 Stem Cell's New Alliance Program Brings Regenerative Procedures to Practices and New Revenue

R3 Stem Cell announced the new and improved R3 Alliance Program. R3 generates regenerative cases and books them with Alliance members on a revenue share basis.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell announced today the new and improved R3 Alliance Program. The program involves R3 Stem Cell generating regenerative procedures nationwide and booking them with its Alliance members on a revenue share basis. You simply perform the stem cell procedure after R3 does the heavy lifting! Visit the Alliance website to see more information: https://r3stemcell.com/become-a-provider/

Our current Alliance members are making an average annual profit of $160,000. There are no startup or maintenance fees, and each affiliate maintains a protected territory with the potential for an added profit of $300,000 with higher volume.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our process involves bringing patients to your practice for procedures, not just sending over a lead. You don't have to worry about spending for marketing, we do that!"

R3 sends you the biologics, multivitamin, IV bag/tubing and PRP tube prior to each case. Alliance providers are paid the week right after performing a procedure. To see more information on the Alliance program, watch the video here: https://youtu.be/0J2C-WSDW4A?si=bxlANVP24oCfH0LA

R3 generates thousands of leads throughout the USA monthly with its stem cell marketing, and its patient representatives set up free consultations with our own licensed specialists. When patients move on to booking their procedure, the representative will schedule the case with YOUR practice!

After each procedure, the Alliance practice receives payment the following week. R3 has a follow up team that will check in with patients at regular intervals to see how they are doing. In addition, should a patient not obtain the desired outcome, R3 will handle it! R3 maintains a Therapy Commitment, which amounts to a 2nd chance option for patients after a year.

Practices in the R3 Alliance need to be able to perform image guided injections. R3 offers MSK ultrasound trainings on a monthly basis to gain the skillset. R3 has developed an advanced encrypted software that places patient information, medical records and payment information for each Alliance member to view.

As the Alliance involves a protected territory it’s advantageous to apply as soon as possible!

To become part of the alliance for stem cell procedures in the USA, simply reply to this email with your best contact information and location or call us at (844) GET-STEM. R3’s VP Samantha will reach out to get the process started right away.



