Dr. John Won’s Scholarship Program Seeks to Support Tomorrow’s Healthcare Pioneers

New Scholarship Provides $1,000 to Support Future Healthcare Leaders Across the United States

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. John Won, a highly respected oral and maxillofacial surgeon and educator, is proud to announce the launch of the Dr. John Won Scholarship for Medical Students, a $1,000 award designed to support undergraduate students pursuing a career in medicine. This nationwide scholarship is open to students across the United States who are committed to advancing healthcare and making a positive impact in their communities.

The scholarship is awarded through an essay contest, giving students the opportunity to reflect on their personal experiences and aspirations in the medical field. The application deadline is October 15, 2025, with the scholarship winner to be announced on November 15, 2025.

Dr. John Won, who has built a distinguished career in both clinical practice and medical education, believes that financial support and mentorship at the early stages of a medical career are vital to shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through the Dr. John Won Scholarship, he seeks to help students fulfill their potential and contribute to the future of medicine.

About Dr. John Won

Dr. John Won, M.D., D.D.S., is an accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon with over two decades of experience in providing high-quality patient care and contributing to medical education. He practices in Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina, and is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of medical professionals.

Throughout his career, he has been involved in teaching as an adjunct clinical professor at the University of North Carolina Hospital Department of Oral & Maxillofacial surgery and has volunteered his medical expertise with the American Red Cross. His career is defined by a commitment to improving patient care, advancing medical knowledge, and educating future healthcare leaders.

The Dr. John Won Scholarship reflects his dedication to supporting students who are passionate about healthcare and want to make a meaningful impact on the field.

Scholarship Criteria

To be eligible for the Dr. John Won Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Academic Enrollment : Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program (at least one semester completed) with a focus on medicine or a related field (e.g., pre-med, biology, health sciences).

: Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program (at least one semester completed) with a focus on medicine or a related field (e.g., pre-med, biology, health sciences). Academic Performance : Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

: Maintain a minimum GPA of on a 4.0 scale. Essay Submission: Write an essay of no more than 1,000 words in response to the following prompt:



Essay Prompt:

“As a future medical professional, you will encounter challenges that require not only clinical expertise but also empathy, resilience, and innovation. Reflect on a personal experience that has shaped your desire to pursue a career in medicine. How will you use your education and experiences to contribute to the advancement of healthcare and the well-being of others?”

Passion for Medicine: Demonstrate a clear commitment to pursuing a career in the medical field and a vision for making a positive impact in healthcare.



How to Apply

Applying for the Dr. John Won Scholarship is simple. Follow these steps to submit your application:

Prepare Your Essay: Write a thoughtful essay (maximum 1,000 words) that responds to the provided essay prompt. Gather Your Information: Along with your essay, prepare the following details: Your full name

Your academic institution and major

Your GPA (a transcript may be required for verification)

Any relevant extracurricular activities, volunteer work, or internships in healthcare (optional but encouraged) Submit Your Application: Email your completed essay and supporting information to apply@drjohnwonscholarship.com with the subject line: “Dr. John Won Scholarship Application - [Your Name]”. Selection Process: A panel of judges will review all submissions, evaluating essays based on thoughtfulness, writing quality, and the applicant’s commitment to a future in healthcare. Winner Notification: The scholarship winner will be notified by email on November 15, 2025, and will be announced on the scholarship website.



A Legacy of Support for Future Healthcare Professionals

Dr. John Won’s vision for the Dr. John Won Scholarship is to provide both financial support and inspiration to students committed to pursuing a career in medicine. By offering this scholarship, Dr. Won hopes to remove some of the financial barriers faced by aspiring medical professionals and encourage them to continue their educational journey toward a successful career in healthcare.

The scholarship reflects Dr. Won’s belief in the power of education and mentorship to shape the future of medicine. The Dr. John Won Scholarship serves as a stepping stone for students who are determined to make a difference in healthcare, whether as doctors, surgeons, or other healthcare leaders.

For more information about the Dr. John Won Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Students, including application details and deadlines, please visit www.drjohnwonscholarship.com or contact apply@drjohnwonscholarship.com

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. John Won

Organization: Dr. John Won Scholarship

Website: https://drjohnwonscholarship.com

Email: apply@drjohnwonscholarship.com

