Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,035 in the last 365 days.

Woodward Reports Record Sales & Earnings for Fiscal Year 2024

2025 guidance reflects growth in key Aerospace and Industrial markets

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2024 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2024.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

       
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Overview
       
  Fourth Quarter 2024   Fiscal Year 2024
Net sales $855M, +10%   $3.3B, +14%
Earnings per share (EPS) $1.36, +2%   $6.01, +59%
Adjusted EPS1 $1.41, +6%   $6.11, +45%
Cash from operations $142M, -7%   $439M, +42%
Free cash flow1 $118M, -12%   $343M, +48%
       

"We delivered record sales in fiscal 2024 with Woodward revenue exceeding $3 billion for the first time. Robust end market demand along with contributions from operational excellence fueled significant sales growth and earnings expansion,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In Aerospace, both commercial and defense OEM sales increased due to capacity improvements to meet customer demand, and commercial and defense aftermarket sales increased due to continued high aircraft utilization. Our Industrial business benefitted from increased sales in power generation and transportation. Our performance over the last year reflects the hard work and dedication of Woodward members to deliver on our value proposition and fulfill our purpose.

We enter fiscal 2025 with strong momentum. In Aerospace, we anticipate increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. In Industrial, we expect broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence and innovation to drive shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2024 Key Highlights

  • Completed $55 million, multi-year transformation of Aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Loves Park, Illinois, to prepare for aftermarket growth
  • Signed three MRO agreements:
    • To continue servicing Woodward-manufactured components for Lufthansa Technik
    • To be exclusive Thrust Reverser Actuation System (TRAS) MRO contractor for CF34-10E powered fleet for Australia-based Alliance Airlines
    • For Turkish Technic to join Woodward’s global licensed asset management provider network, in support of the growing LEAP fleet
  • Expanded participation in next generation aircraft development and demonstrator projects:
    • Selected as rotary actuation technology provider for the NASA and Boeing Transonic Truss-braced Wing X-66A aircraft demonstrator
    • Selected to provide Trim Control Module for JetZero Blended Wing Body Demonstrator
  • Broke ground on Glatten, Germany, expansion to add capacity to support power generation and transportation growth
  • Continued progress in automation and operational excellence through the installation of additional industrial robots and cobots
   
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Company Results  
   
Total Company Results  
                                     
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts   2024     2023     Year over
Year		     2024     2023     Year over
Year		  
Income Statement                                    
Total Sales   $ 855     $ 777       10 %   $ 3,324     $ 2,915       14 %
Net Earnings     83       83       1 %     373       232       61 %
Adjusted Net Earnings1     86       83       5 %     379       259       47 %
EPS   $ 1.36     $ 1.33       2 %   $ 6.01     $ 3.78       59 %
Adjusted EPS1   $ 1.41     $ 1.33       6 %   $ 6.11     $ 4.21       45 %
EBIT1     113       108       4 %     495       321       54 %
Adjusted EBIT1     117       108       8 %     504       356       42 %
Effective Tax Rate     18.0 %     15.7 %   230 bps     17.8 %     15.7 %   210 bps
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate1     18.4 %     15.7 %   270 bps     18.0 %     16.8 %   120 bps
                                     
Cash Flow and Financial Position                                    
Cash from operating activities   $ 142     $ 153       -7 %   $ 439     $ 309       42 %
Free cash flow     118       134       -12 %     343       232       48 %
Adjusted free cash flow1     118       135       -13 %     348       238       46 %
                                     
Dividends Paid     15       13       12 %     58       51       14 %
Share Repurchases     86       100       -14       391       126       209 %
Total Debt                       872       722       21 %
Debt to EBITDA1 Leverage                     1.4x     1.5x        
                                     


Segment Results 
   
Aerospace  
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
Dollars in millions   2024     2023     Year over
Year		     2024     2023     Year over
Year		  
Commercial OEM   $ 194     $ 167       16 %   $ 738     $ 651       13 %
Commercial Aftermarket     174       142       22 %     641       548       17 %
Defense OEM     126       90       40 %     407       369       10 %
Defense Aftermarket     59       56       7 %     243       201       21 %
                                     
Revenue     553       455       22 %     2,029       1,768       15 %
Segment Earnings     106       78       35 %     385       290       33 %
Segment Margin %     19.2 %     17.2 %   200 bps     19.0 %     16.4 %   260 bps
                                     

The increase in segment earnings in the fourth quarter was primarily a result of price realization and higher volume, partially offset by inflation. The increase in segment earnings for the year was a result of price realization and higher volume, partially offset by inflation.

Industrial  
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
Dollars in millions   2024     2023     Year over Year     2024     2023     Year over Year  
Transportation   $ 131     $ 162       -19 %   $ 642     $ 527       22 %
Power generation     109       106       4 %     424       383       11 %
Oil and gas     62       55       12 %     230       236       -3 %
                                     
Revenue     302       322       -6 %     1,296       1,146       13 %
Segment Earnings     38       54       -30 %     230       162       42 %
Segment Margin %     12.6 %     16.9 %   -430 bps     17.7 %     14.1 %   360 bps
                                     

The decrease in segment earnings in the fourth quarter was primarily a result of lower volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization. The increase in segment earnings for the year was a result of price realization and higher volume, partially offset by unfavorable mix.

Nonsegment  
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
Dollars in millions   2024     2023     Year over
Year		     2024     2023     Year over
Year		  
Nonsegment Expenses   $ (31 )   $ (24 )     28 %   $ (120 )   $ (131 )     -8 %
Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses     (27 )     (24 )     10 %     (112 )     (96 )     16 %
                                     


Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
 

Woodward’s fiscal 2025 guidance includes a continued strong demand environment and improving operational performance throughout the year. The Aerospace segment guidance includes increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. The Industrial segment guidance includes broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. Our fiscal year 2025 guidance includes $40 million in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks, which would be a year-over-year decline of approximately $175 million.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
   
   
Total Company  
Sales $3.30 billion - $3.50 billion
Effective Tax Rate ~20%
Capital Expenditures ~$115 million
EPS $5.75 - $6.25
Free Cash Flow $350 million - $400 million
Diluted shares outstanding ~61.5 million
   
Segment Data  
Aerospace  
Sales up 6% - 13%
Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 20% - 21%
Industrial  
Sales down 7% - 11%
Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 13% - 14%
   


Conference Call
 

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST, November 25, 2024, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its fiscal year 2024 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2024, business highlights, and outlook for fiscal 2025. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, anticipated continued strong demand, continued improvements in our operational performance, the results of our ongoing focus on growth, operational excellence and innovation, including whether such focus ultimately leads to long-term term success and enhanced shareholder value, and statements regarding our business and guidance for fiscal year 2025, including our guidance for sales, segment sales as compared to the prior fiscal year, earnings per share, segment earnings margin, effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions regarding our guidance, anticipated trends in our business and markets, including increased revenue and margin expansion in our Aerospace segment, strength in commercial aerospace markets, defense activity in our Aerospace segment, broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation in our Industrial segment, anticipated weakness in the China on-highway natural gas truck market, including our assumptions regarding sales and demand in fiscal 2025. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (11) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (12) environmental risks; (13) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (14) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (15) risks from operating internationally; (16) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

   
Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited - in thousands except per share amounts)
                       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Year Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                       
Net sales $ 854,488     $ 777,070     $ 3,324,249     $ 2,914,566  
Costs and expenses:                      
Cost of goods sold   646,733       587,510       2,447,770       2,236,983  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   77,729       65,944       307,499       269,692  
Research and development costs   34,689       32,061       140,676       132,095  
Restructuring charges   -       -       -       5,172  
Interest expense   13,477       11,736       47,959       47,898  
Interest income   (1,964 )     (1,361 )     (6,458 )     (2,751 )
Other (income) expense, net   (17,707 )     (16,860 )     (67,168 )     (50,291 )
Total costs and expenses   752,957       679,030       2,870,278       2,638,798  
Earnings before income taxes   101,531       98,040       453,971       275,768  
Income taxes   18,235       15,388       81,000       43,400  
Net earnings $ 83,296     $ 82,652     $ 372,971     $ 232,368  
                       
Earnings per share amounts:                      
Basic earnings per share $ 1.40     $ 1.38     $ 6.21     $ 3.88  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36     $ 1.33     $ 6.01     $ 3.78  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                      
Basic   59,437       60,103       60,076       59,908  
Diluted   61,385       62,039       62,084       61,482  
                       
Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.2500     $ 0.2200     $ 0.9700     $ 0.8500  
                               


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - in thousands)
           
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2023  
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,270     $ 137,447  
Accounts receivable   770,066       749,859  
Inventories   609,092       517,843  
Income taxes receivable 22,016       14,120  
Other current assets   60,167       50,183  
Total current assets   1,743,611       1,469,452  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   940,715       913,094  
Goodwill   806,643       791,468  
Intangible assets, net   440,419       452,363  
Deferred income tax assets   84,392       58,550  
Other assets   353,135       325,276  
Total assets $ 4,368,915     $ 4,010,203  
           
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity          
Current liabilities:          
Short term borrowings   217,000       -  
Current portion of long term debt   85,719       75,817  
Accounts payable   287,457       234,328  
Income taxes payable   40,692       44,435  
Accrued liabilities   292,642       262,616  
Total current liabilities   923,510       617,196  
Long-term debt, less current portion   569,751       645,709  
Deferred income tax liabilities   121,858       132,819  
Other liabilities   577,380       543,490  
Total liabilities   2,192,499       1,939,214  
Stockholders’ equity   2,176,416       2,070,989  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,368,915     $ 4,010,203  
               


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - in thousands)
   
  For the Year
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 439,089     $ 308,543  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment   (96,280 )     (76,500 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   2,292       488  
Proceeds from business divestiture   1,800       -  
Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired   -       878  
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments   9,738       7,692  
Payments for purchases of short-term investments   (6,767 )     (6,109 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (89,217 )     (73,551 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Cash dividends paid   (58,286 )     (51,027 )
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock   89,875       50,749  
Payments for repurchases of common stock   (390,819 )     (126,380 )
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings   2,962,800       2,323,500  
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings   (2,745,800 )     (2,390,300 )
Payments of debt financing costs   -       (2,236 )
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations   (75,817 )     (779 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (218,047 )     (196,473 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   12,998       (8,916 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   144,823       29,603  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   137,447       107,844  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 282,270     $ 137,447  
           


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
SEGMENT NET SALES AND EARNINGS  
(Unaudited - in thousands)  
           
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net sales:                      
Aerospace $ 552,790     $ 454,870     $ 2,028,618     $ 1,768,103  
Industrial   301,698       322,200       1,295,631       1,146,463  
Total consolidated net sales $ 854,488     $ 777,070     $ 3,324,249     $ 2,914,566  
Segment earnings*:                      
Aerospace $ 106,065     $ 78,281     $ 385,360     $ 290,104  
As a percent of segment net sales   19.2 %     17.2 %     19.0 %     16.4 %
Industrial   38,015       54,451       229,857       161,622  
As a percent of segment net sales   12.6 %     16.9 %     17.7 %     14.1 %
Total segment earnings   144,080       132,732       615,217       451,726  
Nonsegment expenses   (31,036 )     (24,317 )     (119,745 )     (130,811 )
EBIT   113,044       108,415       495,472       320,915  
Interest expense, net   (11,513 )     (10,375 )     (41,501 )     (45,147 )
Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 101,531     $ 98,040     $ 453,971     $ 275,768  
                       
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
                       
Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 24,087     $ 19,358     $ 96,280     $ 76,500  
Depreciation expense $ 21,084     $ 20,942     $ 82,578     $ 82,154  
                               


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024     Three Months Ended September 30, 2023  
  Before
Income Tax		     Net of
Income Tax		     Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		     Before
Income Tax		     Net of
Income Tax		     Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		  
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 101,531     $ 83,296     $ 1.36     $ 98,040     $ 82,652     $ 1.33  
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:                                  
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Business development activities   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition   4,378       3,129       0.05       -       -       -  
Certain non-restructuring separation costs   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Product rationalization   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Non-recurring charge related to customer collections   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Restructuring charges   -       -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments   4,378       3,129       0.05       -       -       -  
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 105,909     $ 86,425     $ 1.41     $ 98,040     $ 82,652     $ 1.33  
                                   


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1  
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                   
  Year Ended September 30, 2024     Year Ended September 30, 2023  
  Before
Income Tax		     Net of
Income Tax		     Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		     Before
Income Tax		     Net of
Income Tax		     Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		  
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 453,971     $ 372,971     $ 6.01     $ 275,768     $ 232,368     $ 3.78  
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:                                  
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition   (4,803 )     (3,433 )     (0.06 )     -       -       -  
Business development activities   5,902       4,456       0.07       -       -       -  
Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition   4,378       3,129       0.05       -       -       -  
Certain non-restructuring separation costs   2,666       2,013       0.04       2,208       1,661       0.03  
Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory   -       -       -       11,995       9,016       0.15  
Product rationalization   -       -       -       10,504       7,896       0.13  
Non-recurring charge related to customer collections   -       -       -       4,997       3,761       0.06  
Restructuring charges   -       -       -       5,172       3,874       0.06  
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments   8,143       6,165       0.10       34,876       26,208       0.43  
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 462,114     $ 379,136     $ 6.11     $ 310,644     $ 258,576     $ 4.21  
                                   


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 83,296     $ 82,652     $ 372,971     $ 232,368  
Income taxes   18,235       15,388       81,000       43,400  
Interest expense   13,477       11,736       47,959       47,898  
Interest income   (1,964 )     (1,361 )     (6,458 )     (2,751 )
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)   113,044       108,415       495,472       320,915  
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments*   4,378       -       8,143       34,876  
Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 117,422     $ 108,415     $ 503,615     $ 355,791  
                       
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.
   


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 83,296     $ 82,652     $ 372,971     $ 232,368  
Income taxes   18,235       15,388       81,000       43,400  
Interest expense   13,477       11,736       47,959       47,898  
Interest income   (1,964 )     (1,361 )     (6,458 )     (2,751 )
Amortization of intangible assets   8,244       9,500       33,592       37,589  
Depreciation expense   21,084       20,942       82,578       82,154  
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)   142,372       138,857       611,642       440,658  
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments*   4,378       -       8,143       34,876  
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 146,750     $ 138,857     $ 619,785     $ 475,534  
                       
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.
   


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Year Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 31,036     $ 24,317     $ 119,745     $ 130,811  
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition   -       -       4,803       -  
Business development activities   -       -       (5,902 )     -  
Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition   (4,378 )     -       (4,378 )     -  
Certain non-restructuring separation costs   -       -       (2,666 )     (2,208 )
Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory   -       -       -       (11,995 )
Product rationalization   -       -       -       (10,504 )
Restructuring charges   -       -       -       (5,172 )
Non-recurring charge related to customer collections   -       -       -       (4,997 )
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 26,658     $ 24,317     $ 111,602     $ 95,935  
                               


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Year Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 141,760     $ 152,913     $ 439,089     $ 308,543  
Payments for property, plant and equipment   (24,087 )     (19,358 )     (96,280 )     (76,500 )
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)   117,673       133,555       342,809       232,043  
Cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition   -       -       (4,803 )     -  
Cash paid for business development activities   -       -       5,902       -  
Cash paid for non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the businesses   -       -       2,725       -  
Cash paid for certain non-restructuring separation costs   -       -       985       977  
Cash paid for restructuring charges   -       1,613       -       5,207  
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)   117,673       135,168       347,618       238,227  
                               

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition, (iv) certain non-restructuring separation costs, (v) a specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory, (vi) product rationalization, (vii) a non-recurring charge related to customer collections, and (viii) restructuring charges. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to a non-recurring write-off of inventory and assets related to the elimination of certain product lines. The specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory pertains to a non-recurring process change that resulted in the identification and write down of certain excess inventory unrelated to product rationalization. The non-recurring charge related to customer collections pertains to a discrete process issue that was identified and corrected. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) minus cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition, plus cash paid for (i) business development activities, (ii) a non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business, (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs and (iv) restructuring charges. Management believes these adjustments to free cash flow better portray Woodward’s operating performance.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

2Website, Facebook, X: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn page, Facebook page, and X handle as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

   
Contact: Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com
   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Woodward Reports Record Sales & Earnings for Fiscal Year 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more