BitMart Unveils Black Friday Campaign with 200,000 USDT Reward Pool and Exclusive Crypto Deals

Mahé, Seychelles, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BitMart, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its 2024 Black Friday campaign , featuring a reward pool of 200,000 USDT and various other exciting incentives for trading and earning.

To draw excitement to this campaign, the exchange announces a special “Lucky Draw” program where users can accumulate multiple entries by completing various tasks, with the chance to win up to 500 USDT worth of tokens and exclusive prizes such as a PS5 Pro.



BitMart's Black Friday campaign is a celebration of the crypto community. Users can take advantage of multiple Black Friday deals, including enticing sign-up bonuses, deposit bonuses, spot, and futures trading bonuses. The campaign also features exclusive offers for users interested in Fiat, P2P, and VIP services, consolidating all these benefits into one extraordinary campaign.

Here are some highlights of the campaign:

Flash Sales with Discounts of Up to 50% on Trending Tokens

BitMart users can enjoy a series of flash sale events with discounts of up to 50% on popular cryptocurrencies from Nov. 25, 2024, to Dec. 3, 2024. These limited-time offers provide excellent opportunities to seize exciting deals and optimize their portfolios.

Social Media & Community: Win Big with Follow & Emoji Challenges

BitMart’s Black Friday campaign offers engaging community activities, including a "Follow-to-Unlock" event with up to 10,000 USDT in rewards and the chance to win 20 USDT for following BitMart on social media. Additionally, users can join the Community Secret Emoji Challenge on Telegram for a share in a 300 USDT prize pool. These interactive initiatives are designed to reward BitMart’s vibrant community and enhance user engagement during the holiday season.

Copy Trading: Share 66,666 USDT!

BitMart is also offering a futures copy trading incentive between 1-10 USDT when traders share their eligible trades of ≥100 USDT on social media using the hashtag #BlackFriday24BitMartCopyTrade. Posts with high engagement may earn an extra 20 USDT!

Fiat: Buy Crypto with Fiat and Claim Cashback Bonus

During the campaign, new users who complete their first onramp transaction can enjoy 10% cashback. Additionally, all onramp users with a transaction volume ranked in the top 100 can earn a 2% cashback bonus. By completing trading tasks, users can boost their cashback up to 20% on their highest onramp transaction. This attractive offer makes entering the cryptocurrency market more convenient and rewarding.

P2P: Rewards for Accumulated Purchases

Complete P2P transactions totaling ≥100 USDT during the campaign period to unlock exciting rewards, bringing more benefits to those participating in peer-to-peer trading.

VIP: Earn Up to 100% APY + Exclusive Bonuses

VIP users can earn up to 100% APY by subscribing to select savings products during the event. Limited spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can qualify by maintaining a net deposit of at least 5,000 USDT and meeting VIP status requirements.

Get 10 USDC When You Subscribe to USDC Flexible Savings

Users who subscribe to USDC flexible savings with an amount of ≥100 USDC will receive a 10 USDC bonus as part of this special Black Friday offer.

“Every year, BitMart takes Black Friday as an opportunity to extend its gratitude to the global crypto community, making this campaign a symbol of appreciation and celebration,” said Nickolas Hoog, VP of Marketing at BitMart. “With a wide range of exciting offers across various categories, BitMart invites the global crypto community to make the most of this once-a-year opportunity.”

For more information, including terms and conditions, campaign rules, and participation details for the Black Friday festivities, visit BitMart's official Black Friday Campaign .

