3Daughters Wins 2024 Eddies Award from the Massachusetts Innovation Network for Game-Changing IUD (Intrauterine Device) for Contraception

MANSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Daughters, Inc., a clinical development company fueling evolutionary healthcare for women, is proud to be honored as a 2024 Eddy Award winner at the Massachusetts Innovation Network Celebration and Awards night on November 20. This prestigious award, which counts industry leaders like Genzyme and Insulet among past recipients, recognized 3Daughters for its innovative frameless IUD and integrated system that is intended to replace the outdated T-shaped plastic-framed IUDs. Current IUDs are associated with significant insertion pain that scares women away from getting one of the most effective forms of birth control.

The Eddies program, a highly competitive innovation showcase, spanned eight months and featured nearly 100 startups across diverse sectors. The event concluded in a live pitch competition, where 3Daughters was recognized as a finalist and standout innovator, spotlighting the company’s contributions to advancing solutions for women’s health, a sector that continues to receive less than 1% of total R&D funding.

“This recognition by the Massachusetts Innovation Network is a testament to the innovative design of our IUD and integrated system and the pressing need for improved options for contraception and women’s health,” said Mary Beth Cicero, CEO of 3Daughters. “Millions of women rely on birth control for decades of their lives, yet the barriers they face, such as pain during IUD insertion, have gone largely unaddressed. At 3Daughters, we are committed to breaking these barriers and delivering solutions that are truly innovative and prioritize women’s needs.”

3Daughters’ innovative technology platform is based on physics and geometry and is designed to deliver targeted therapy into the uterus. Our lead product, 3D-001, is a frameless, non-hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) combined with the patented Slider™ (inserter/retriever), in essence an integrated system, to eliminate steps and pain points as well as dangling strings need for removal, to make it easier for physicians and less painful for women. This sophisticated integrated system represents a marked departure from the traditional and outdated T-shape framed IUDs that are available now and have a ‘fear factor’ due to insertion pain and other problems.

The Eddies program is renowned for connecting startups with mentorship, entrepreneurial resources, and commercialization opportunities. This milestone recognition comes as 3Daughters pursues a Series A financing of $15 million to fund the advancement of 3D-001 into Phase 1 clinical trials next year.

About 3Daughters

3Daughters is a clinical development company focused on evolutionary healthcare for women where cutting-edge research and innovation is desperately needed. The Company’s technology platform is based on physics and geometry to deliver targeted therapy to the uterus. The first product, (3D-001), is a frameless, magnetic, non-hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) for long-acting contraception that conforms to a woman’s body. Combined with our unique, patented Slider™ system (for insertion and retrieval), we will eliminate the most painful steps in the insertion process as well as the nuisance factor of strings (needed for removal). 3Daughters’ vision is to solve difficult health issues for women, particularly significant, and neglected, problems. 3Daughters plans to radically disrupt the IUD market by addressing the major adoption barrier — insertion pain. This pain is associated with all current rigid, plastic T-shape framed IUDs on the market and prevents women from selecting one of the most effective forms of birth control. Visit 3daughtershealth.com for more information.

About the Eddies

The Eddies, organized by the Massachusetts Innovation Network, celebrates the best of New England innovation, supporting startups in their journey toward scaling and commercialization. Winners represent the region’s most promising innovators across diverse sectors, from life sciences to cleantech.

Contact

Louis Scotti

Senior Vice President, Business Operations & Corporate Development

lscotti@3daughtershealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.