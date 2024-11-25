Drue Holloway Appointed Chief Strategy Officer at MissionSquare Retirement

Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the appointment of Drue Holloway as Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Holloway will lead MissionSquare’s strategic initiatives, driving growth and enhancing organizational performance. His extensive strategy and M&A experience and deep background in retirement services and wealth management will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of the organization.

Andre Robinson, President and CEO of MissionSquare Retirement, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and accomplished professional to our team. Drue’s strategic vision, leadership, and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make him an invaluable addition. We look forward to the impactful contributions Holloway will bring to our organization.”

Holloway joins MissionSquare Retirement with a distinguished career in the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as Head of Advice & Guidance at Voya Financial, where he led the company’s employee financial advisory business. In this role, he was a key leader in creating and implementing Voya’s retail wealth management strategy to deepen relationships with participants and expand the business’s AUM. Prior to his role at Voya Financial, Holloway was Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and M&A at Synchrony Financial. He was responsible for developing and executing organic and inorganic strategies for the CEO, Board of Directors, and executive leadership team. Holloway also held advisory positions at Deloitte Consulting and Ernst & Young, where he led major transactions and strategic initiatives for various Fortune 500 financial services and private equity firms.

Holloway began his career in financial services at UBS Financial Services and The Vanguard Group, where he gained valuable experience in client relationship management and financial advisory services. He holds an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Birmingham-Southern College. Holloway is registered with FINRA Series 7, 24, and 66 licenses.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $81.5 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of September 30, 2024. Includes 457(b), 401(a), 401(k), 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets. Includes assets under administration and management by MissionSquare with its subsidiaries.

