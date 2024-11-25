Rally House Opens New Location Steps Away From Temple Campus

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, Rally House Broad Street located just off Temple University’s campus, bringing its expansive selection of sports apparel, team gear, and local merchandise closer to Temple fans. This marks the 23rd Rally House location in the Philadelphia metro area and the twelfth new store to open in the market in 2024, reinforcing Rally House's commitment to serving Philadelphia fans and supporting their passion for beloved local teams and regional pride.

Rally House Broad Street is conveniently situated near the Temple University campus, a short two-minute walk south from The Liacouras Center. This new store will serve Temple and Philadelphian sports fans with a wide selection of high-quality merchandise featuring not only Temple Owls merchandise, but a range of popular Philly area teams. Fans can browse apparel, headwear, collectibles, and accessories dedicated to the Temple Owls, Phillies, Eagles, Sixers, Flyers, and other notable teams to the local area.

“We have been eagerly waiting for Rally House Broad Street to open,” says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. “Between our outrageous product selection, the close proximity to the Temple University campus, and the holidays being right around the corner, this store is the perfect destination to shop Temple Owls and all your favorite Philly teams leading up to the holidays and gamedays.”

Rally House Broad Street delivers a unique shopping experience with its diverse array of local and team products, perfect for game days, fan collections, and Philadelphia-inspired gifts. Alongside team-specific merchandise, the store will feature locally-themed apparel and accessories, allowing customers to celebrate beloved Pennsylvania area destinations and landmarks.

The staff at Rally House Broad Street is excited to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the Temple and Philadelphia communities. Customers are invited to visit Rally House Broad Street store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 23 states.

