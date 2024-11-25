EAT & BEYOND ANNOUNCES NO MATERIAL CHANGES

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") to comment on recent trading activity of its common shares. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material undisclosed developments and has no material information or change to report at this time.

The Company is also unaware of any material undisclosed change related to the Company that would explain the recent movements in the price of its common shares. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About Eat Beyond

Eat & Beyond is an investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech and sustainability. Led by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food and sustainability sectors, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

https://eatbandeyond.com/

For further information: For further information, please contact Young Bann, CEO, young@purposeesg.com.

