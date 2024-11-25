Submit Release
nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Scotiabank Second Annual Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, December 10, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 11, at 6:05 p.m. ET

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

