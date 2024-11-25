Vow ASA: Receipt of subscription rights in the rights issue by primary insiders and their close associates

Oslo, 25 November 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") earlier today, 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 1.50 per share (the "Rights Issue"). As part of this process, tradable subscription rights have been allocated to primary insiders and their close associates, including, but not limited to:

Henrik Badin, CEO of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 107,368 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Badin Invest Limited, a company closely associated to Henrik Badin, CEO of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 4,264,647 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Thomas Borgen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 4,392 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

TFBConsulting AS, a company closely associated to Thomas Borgen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 248,899 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Jonny Hansen, COO of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 117,128 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Exproco Limited, a company closely associated to Jonny Hansen, COO of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 10,775,901 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Egil Haugsdal, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 55,636 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Jens Langebrekke, Group Finance Manager, has on 25 November 2024 received 3,660 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Andreas Robert Nils Ormsby, Project Controller, has on 25 November 2024 received 951 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Mari Danielsen Stamsø, Financial Advisor to the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 4,225 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Limamo Invest AS, a company closely associated to Mari Stamsø, Financial Advisor to the Company, has on 25 November 2024 received 106,880 subscription rights in the Company with no price payable.

Please see the attached notifications of trade for further information regarding the primary insiders' and their close associates' receipt of tradable subscription rights in the Rights Issue.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.