Millersville Man Arrested, Charged with Sexual Battery, Statutory Rape

ROBERTSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of rape against a juvenile has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Millersville man.

At the request of the 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, on September 4th, TBI special agents began investigating allegations that a juvenile had been raped by Joseph Maynard. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, in July, Maynard had sexual contact with the juvenile at a home in Goodlettsville.

On October 17, a Robertson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Joseph Matthew Maynard (DOB 01/12/1987) with one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape. On November 14th, Maynard was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wells, Minnesota. He was extradited and booked into the Robertson County Jail on November 24.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.