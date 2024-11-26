Onerep Releases Consumer Pledge and Announces Education Initiatives

Privacy Company Underscores Commitment to Ethics and Honesty

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onerep , a technology and privacy company, today released its pledge to consumers, reinforcing its key values: honesty; continuous improvement; safety and security; ethics; and education. As a part of its unveiling, the company also announced plans to launch free digital privacy educational tools for consumers in the coming days.“The Onerep Pledge serves as guiding principles for our team while making it crystal clear to customers, partners and stakeholders what we stand for,” said Dimitri Shelest, Onerep’s founder. “It’s a competitive market and consumers are unfortunately bombarded with ads by companies making bold claims about how they can improve your privacy, without disclosing the inherent risks in their approach. Onerep refuses to engage in these practices.”Onerep has helped remove millions of records from public data broker and people search sites for nearly half a million individuals since its founding. The company’s technology, along with its smart approach, ensure consumers get maximum impact, without the added risks associated with services offered by inexperienced and less-principled competitors.“There are services claiming to cover thousands of data brokers when in reality it's several hundred that pose the greatest risk to consumers,” added Shelest. “To artificially boost their numbers they includE data brokers without public directories which means they have no way of knowing if these companies have their customer's data in the first place. In other words, they may provide all, or a portion, of a customer's information to a data broker and then take credit for removing what may have never been there. It's outrageous."Onerep’s smart targeting technology and approach remove these risks for consumers by pinpointing data brokers and people search sites that pose the biggest privacy risk. “There’s no guesswork when it comes to our tech and process,” said Shelest. “The Onerep Pledge underscores our commitment to getting it right, communicating honestly and reducing risks for customers.”Onerep’s Pledge can be found on its website at https://onerep.com/our-pledge . In the coming days it will launch free educational tools to further assist consumers in how to successfully manage their personal data, safely and securely.-end-Onerep is a digital privacy company specializing in the removal of employee and consumer data from public data brokers and people search sites. The company’s technology and approach are trusted by prestigious organizations in the United States, including professional associations, consumer groups, and law enforcement agencies. Onerep’s solutions are also working behind the scenes to power privacy features offered by globally recognized brands. To learn more visit onerep.com.

