States Schedule Public Hearings on Spiny Dogfish Draft Addendum VII

Contact:

Renee Zobel (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

James Boyle (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

November 25, 2024

Concord, NH – The Atlantic coastal states of New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia have scheduled hearings to gather public input on the Draft Addendum VII to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Spiny Dogfish, which considers potential measures to maintain consistency with the federal Fishery Management Plan in response to the proposed rule to implement Spiny Dogfish Framework Adjustment 6 to reduce bycatch of Atlantic sturgeon in dogfish gillnet fisheries. In addition to the December 11 hearing, stakeholders are welcome to participate in any of the virtual hearings. The public hearing details follow:

The ASMFC Spiny Dogfish Management Board initiated Draft Addendum VII in August of 2024 after the Mid-Atlantic and New England Fishery Management Councils recommended measures to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries to prohibit overnight soaks for federal spiny dogfish permit holders on gillnets with 5–10 inch mesh in November and May for a certain area of state and federal waters off of New Jersey, as well as for gillnets of 5.25–10 inch mesh in November through March in specified areas off of Maryland and Virginia. The options in the Draft Addendum aim to establish equivalent overnight soak restrictions for spiny dogfish harvesters who do not possess a federal spiny dogfish permit.

The Commission’s Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Sturgeon maintains a fishery moratorium through at least 2038, and while the 2024 stock assessment update showed signs of improvement, the stock remains depleted coastwide.

To register for a virtual public hearing webinar, please click and select the hearing(s) you plan to attend from the dropdown menu. We recommend registering for the hearing well in advance since GoToWebinar will provide you with a link to test your device’s compatibility with the webinar. You can may also call in at +1 (631) 992-3221, access code 780-880-486. An audio PIN will be provided to you after joining the webinar.

The Draft Addendum is available at https://asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/SpinyDogfishDraftAddendumVII_PublicComment_Oct2024.pdf or via the Commission’s website at http://www.asmfc.org/about-us/public-input. All those interested in the management of spiny dogfish are encouraged to provide input either by participating in a virtual public hearing or by providing written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 PM (EST) on January 3, 2025 and should be sent to James Boyle, FMP Coordinator, at 1050 N. Highland St., Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, Virginia 22201 or at comments@asmfc.org (subject line: Spiny Dogfish Draft Addendum VII).

