VSSL Opens Retail Location at District 1881 in Chilliwack

VSSL opens retail location in for the holiday season

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSSL Gear (VSSL), a leading provider of outdoor coffee equipment, is excited to announce the opening of their retail location at District 1881 in Chilliwack, B.C. VSSL products will be on display and available for purchase in this one-of-a-kind holiday retail location. In addition to premium product assortment, there will be product demonstrations and holiday promotions throughout the two-month opening.

VSSL officially opened its doors to thousands of shoppers following the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on November 14, 2024. Located just over an hour from Vancouver at 103-45925 Thunderbird Lane, Chilliwack, BC, the retail space offers a variety of seasonal shopping experiences. VSSL will be open every day from 12-8PM.

“VSSL’s hallmark Nest Pour Over Brewing System and innovative Java Grinders are great option for the coffee lovers in your life,” said President of VSSL David Marsala. “We are excited to open our shop at District 1881, right next to Smoking Gun Roasters. This creates an ideal shopping experience for customers who want to purchase a brewing system and fresh beans as a gift for the person who loves drinking a perfect cup of coffee.”

VSSL will have all products on display and available for purchase. This includes the Nest Pour Over Kit ($90 CAD) in Black and Cream. The Nest is a holistic coffee brewing system that delivers a premium brewing experience perfect for outdoor endeavors. The kit delivers two 10oz mugs, one splash proof lid, a pour-over dripper, and a nesting storage connector that allows the system to be compatible with the Java G25 Grinder. The Java Grinder will be available for purchase in both the G25 ($200 CAD in Black, Carbon and Bronze colorways) and G45 ($280 CAD in Black and Carbon colorways). The G25 holds ~25 grams of beans and is the perfect solution for single cups of coffee, while the G45 holds ~45 grams of beans.

For more information about VSSL and its holiday retail location, visit vsslgear.com.

About VSSL

VSSL fuels our customers’ passion for leading and exploring. Anchored in developing innovative barista quality coffee equipment, we are obsessed with compact integration, durability and well-conceived sustainable design. Designed in Canada and Geared for Life.

