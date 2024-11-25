VPG Announces Investor Conference Schedule for December 2024

Company to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Conference and CEO Summit Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2024:

Sidoti December 2024 Small-Cap Investor Virtual Conference.

Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public. It can be accessed via the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events.

13th Annual NYC Summit.

December 17, 2024, in New York, NY.

The NYC Summit is an independently organized investor conference featuring 17 technology companies. It will feature an in-person “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.

For more information or to arrange meetings at either of these conferences, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For Investors:

Vishay Precision Group

Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516

info@vpgsensors.com

