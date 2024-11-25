Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,930 in the last 365 days.

VPG Announces Investor Conference Schedule for December 2024

Company to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Conference and CEO Summit Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2024:

  • Sidoti December 2024 Small-Cap Investor Virtual Conference.
    Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET.
    A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public. It can be accessed via the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar or on VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events.
  • 13th Annual NYC Summit.
    December 17, 2024, in New York, NY.
    The NYC Summit is an independently organized investor conference featuring 17 technology companies. It will feature an in-person “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.

For more information or to arrange meetings at either of these conferences, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VPG Announces Investor Conference Schedule for December 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more